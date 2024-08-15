Young’s Motorsports Michigan International Speedway Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Michigan International Speedway | Cabo Wabo 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 20th

2024 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 21st of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco will partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 90-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed.

﻿Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Michigan International Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway will mark Honeyman’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the historic 2.0-mile speedway located in Brooklyn, Michigan.

This weekend is part of a triple-header with the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Cup Series in NASCAR’s annual return to the Irish Hills of Michigan.

Michigan will mark Honeyman’s fifth career Xfinity Series start on a track larger than 2.0 miles long in track length.

The Xfinity Series rookie driver will look to improve his overall average finish of 19.8.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Michigan, Honeyman has 28 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 23.9.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Pennzoil 250 Race Recap: In the 20th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the team’s inaugural Xfinity Series trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After showcasing a good pace in practice, Honeyman qualified his No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 25th.

From the drop of the green flag, Honeyman did a masterful job avoiding a Lap 1 crash but as the race pressed on, he battled for grip at the 2.5-mile speedway, which combated the handling of his race car.

Consistent adjustments from crew chief Andrew Abbott allowed Honeyman to make gains on the race track, especially in Stage 3, where Honeyman steered to a respectable 20th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 118th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 117 races, he has four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 21st race will be his third tango at Michigan International Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Michigan International Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the Michigan International Speedway.

Nevertheless, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has 11 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the famed Brooklyn, Michigan race track.

The organization posted a team-best third-place finish with Tyler Dippel at the wheel in the 2019 Corrigan Oil 200 on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 19.8 and an average finish of 15.0 in 11 Michigan International Speedway Truck Series starts.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 20 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.2 and an average finish of 23.3.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Michigan International Speedway: “I’m excited to be back from what felt like a long break and to get back on track is gonna be amazing.

“I’m ready to be on track for my Michigan International Speedway debut and contending for more strong finishes for my Young’s Motorsports team.”

Race Information:

The Cabo Wabo 250 (125 laps | 250 miles) is the 21st of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, August 16, 2024, from 3:30 – 4:05 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 4:10 p.m. The 38-car field is set to take the green flag on Saturday, August 17, 2024, shortly after 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).