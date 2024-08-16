Superbike racing returns to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course today for Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio event

Steel Commander Superbike and Mission King of the Baggers headline three-day event

LEXINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 16, 2024) – Superbike racing has officially returned to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course today for the first time since 2014 with Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio, Aug. 16-18.

Originally run under the AMA Superbike Championship name, an annual Superbike race was held at Mid-Ohio for 32 consecutive years from 1983-2014. Fast forward to 2024, Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio revives the North Central Ohio tradition with the 33rd running of the event featuring the 48th and 49th all-time Superbike races at 2.4-mile, 15-turn road course.

The seventh of nine rounds on the 2024 Steel Commander Superbike Championship, the two-wheel Mid-Ohio weekend features nearly 150 riders competing in 12 races across six different bike series headlined by the doubleheader races from Steel Commander Superbike and Mission King of the Baggers series. Additional racing from Supersport, Junior Cup, Mission Super Hooligan National Championship and Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race support series add to a jam-packed schedule.

Riders featured on the starting grids this weekend include two past Mid-Ohio Superbike winners – Cameron Beaubier (2014) and current championship leader Josh Herrin (2013). Other notable competitors with ties to the Buckeye State include CJ LaRoche (Bellaire, Ohio), Brian Mullins (Cincinnati, Ohio), Robert Noe (New Franklin, Ohio), Larry Pegram (Hebron, Ohio) and Anthony Sansotta (Marion, Ohio). Mullins and Hayden Gillim, a Superbike and King of the Baggers entrant from Owensboro, Ky., both serve as riding coaches at The Mid-Ohio School’s Performance Track Riding programs making it a home race for both riders.

“(Mid-Ohio) is one of the best tracks in the country,” Pegram said. “The elevation changes – it’s kind of got a little bit of everything. It’s got low speed. It’s got high speed. It’s got everything.”

“Returning to Mid-Ohio is something I’ve looked forward to for a while,” said Gillim. “It’s always been one of my favorite tracks. It was the first road race I ever went to as a kid, so it’s a big deal to me to get back racing here.”

Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio will provide fans with tremendous behind-the-scenes access and fun for all ages. Attendees will be able to enjoy free paddock access to get up close to the bikes and riders. It will be the place for autograph sessions on both Saturday and Sunday. Motorcycle enthusiasts in attendance can also partake in free demo rides on the latest models from BMW, CFMOTO, Harley-Davidson and Yamaha. Finally, family fun is on tap in the infield at the Free Kids Zone complete with carnival games, inflatables, a Stryder bike course and more.

Weekend General Admission tickets are $95, and Single Day tickets start at $40. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Visit midohio.com for all ticket pricing and more information. Follow the event using #MotoAmerica or with the track’s Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse, X @Mid_Ohio or Instagram @officialmidohio for the latest news.

