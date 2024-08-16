Short Course Off-Road Racing Returns to the West at The 2025 Mint 400

UNLTD Off-Road Racing connects short course and desert off-road racing in one historic event

San Diego, CA August 16th, 2024 – Today UNLTD Off-Road Racing announced the addition of short course off-road racing to the 2025 Mint 400 March 5th-9th, uniting short course and desert racing into a single event. Short course vehicles, including Pro4, Pro2, Pro Lite, Pro UTV’s and more, are set to tackle The Mint 400 and be fully integrated into marquee Mint 400 events like the vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip and the Off-Road Festival (Tech & Contingency) on world famous Fremont Street.

The short course races will take place over two days of racing on Friday, March 7th and Saturday, March 8th on a newly freshened Primm Valley short course track and be featured in The Mint 400 live stream on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, backed by industry-leading Mad Media social media content campaigns.

“We have been eager to bring short course racing to The Mint 400 in a more profound way than ever before, harkening back to the Mickey Thompson era,” said Matt Martelli, CEO of UNLTD Off-Road Racing. “We grew up attending the Mickey Thompson stadium races as well as desert races, and it was always a united culture. From racing at Riverside, to the LA Coliseum to downtown Tokyo, Mickey showed us that anything is possible.”

“We are looking forward to expanding our infrastructure and feature these remarkable vehicles to the massive built-in audience of The Mint 400. We’re thrilled to unleash Pro2’s, Pro4’s and more pro classes on a newly prepped short course track at the Official Start/Finish Line in Primm, NV. Get ready for some mind-blowing door-to-door off-road action, we’re excited to welcome the short course racing community to The Mint 400!” said Kilian Hamlin, Event Director of UNLTD Off-Road Racing.

Complete details regarding short course racing at The Mint 400 will be available soon.

About Unlimited Off-Road Racing (unlimitedoffroadracing.com)

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing (UNLTD) league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion. It includes The Parker 400, The Mint 400, The Reno 600 and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.