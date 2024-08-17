Stewart-Haas Racing: Cabo Wabo 250 from Michigan

STEWART-HAAS RACING

Cabo Wabo 250

Date: August 17, 2024

Event: Cabo Wabo 250 (Round 21 of 33)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn (2-mile oval)

Format: 125 laps, broken into three stages (30 laps/30 laps/65 laps)

Note: Race extended three laps past its scheduled 125-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Sieg of RSS Racing (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: John Hunter Nemechek of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

SHR Race Finish:

● Cole Custer (Started 4th / Finished 30th, Suspension, completed 111 of 128 laps)

● Riley Herbst (Started 2nd / Finished 38th, Accident, completed 48 of 128 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (1st with 768 points)

● Riley Herbst (6th with 623 points, 145 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Herbst finished seventh in Stage 1 to earn four bonus points.

● Herbst led once for four laps increasing his laps led at Michigan to five.

Race Notes:

● Justin Allgaier won the Cabo Wabo 250 under caution to score his 25th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, his second of the season and his first at Michigan.

● There were nine caution periods for a total of 39 laps.

● Twenty-eight of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Custer remains the championship leader after Michigan with a 12-point advantage over second-place Justin Allgaier.

Sound Bites:

“Days like these are tough. We had a fast No. 00 Autodesk/Haas Automation Ford Mustang, but the damage from that wreck took us out of any contention for a decent finish. We kept cutting tires and didn’t want to risk any wrecks in the final laps, so we just brought it to the garage. It’s not fun when you have days like these after so many good weeks, but we’ll keep our heads up and regroup. Daytona is next week, so we have to be prepared for that.” –Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Autodesk/Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“We had a really fast race No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse. I thought we had a shot at it there. I was picking them off on the restarts and working my way back up. I thought it was coming to us. I thought we were better than a lot of people in front of us. We had a huge run on the 39 off of Turn 2, and I went to his inside and thought I was clear. Obviously, I wasn’t clear. It’s a bummer deal. We’ll bounce back at Daytona and try to get another win. We’re locked into the playoffs and have really fast race cars. I was trying to put myself into the position to try to win the second stage because who knows if that was going to be the end of the race or not with the rain coming. I just fought and fought. I don’t know. We’ll watch the film and see what I can learn, and we’ll go to Daytona.​” –Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Wawa 250 on Friday, Aug. 23 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.