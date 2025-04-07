RCR NCS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Team Bring Home 23rd-Place Result at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 23rd

Start: 23rd

Points: 27th

“We fought hard today in the BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet. Our car started on the tight side, so we pitted early to work on it. That put us back in traffic, and with these cars and dirty air, it made it hard to pass and pick up any track position. We were able to make up a lap late and raced into the top 10. We were just trying to run long and catch a caution that would have given us track position inside the top 15. Richard (Boswell, crew chief) made every adjustment he could, and it would seem to help for a little bit, and then our car would go back to the tight side. We had a late caution at the end that burned us and stuck us back in the field after green flag stops. We will go back to Welcome and come back stronger.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Earn Top-10 Finish at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 10th

Start: 8th

Points: 15th

“That was a hard-fought 10th-place finish, for sure. We qualified well with our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet and felt good about our car on the long run. We fought loose early, so we tightened it up and had to keep working on it as the race went on. We just couldn’t get the front end grip that I needed out of it. We were really fast toward the end of the race. It just took a little too long for us to hit on what we needed. But, we’ll take a solid top-10 finish out of it.” -Kyle Busch

Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet Team Complete Laps and Build for Future Races at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 31st

Start: 37th

Points: N/A

“Coming into this weekend, the main goals for our United Rentals team were to complete all the laps and learn as much as possible for our future races. We did that today. Of course we would have liked a better result, but we had a good run there in the middle that showed potential. For a majority of the race, our car would fire off tight at the front end of a run and build so loose as it went. I think we were capable of top-20, top-25 finish. The strategy just didn’t work out at the end with pitting twice. Overall, I’m appreciative of the opportunity and we will keep digging as a group. Look forward to being back in the No. 33 at Chicago in a few months.” -Austin Hill