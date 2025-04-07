Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Goodyear 400

No. 10 Beaver Street Fisheries / Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Start: 29th

Stage 1 Finish: 20th

Stage 2 Finish: Eighth

Finish: 16th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sea Best Chevy team started the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway from the 29th position and quickly started moving forward. Happy with the handling of his Chevy, Dillon was scored 20th at the end of the first stage. During the second stage, the No. 10 caught their break when the caution flag flew during green flag pit stops. Not having made their stop yet, the No. 10 team was scored ninth. Opting to pit during the caution, the team returned to the track in ninth place and advanced as high as seventh before finishing the second stage in eighth. During the final stage, Dillon maintained his position in the top 10 before making a scheduled green-flag pit stop with 50 laps remaining in the race. Focused on moving forward, Dillon returned to the top 20 in the closing laps and crossed the finish line in 16th place.

“I’m just proud of our effort. We started in the back, started in a hole, and then got ourselves halfway to the front and had an issue on pit road. We were able to rebound again. I just appreciate the team’s resilience and mental fortitude to keep me calm. I feel like I was on the edge of losing my mind a couple of times, but everybody just believed in each other that we could rebound and we did. We made the most of the day, we got some stage points and had some really good speed. We just need to keep this moment rolling.” – Ty Dillon

No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Start: 22nd

Stage 1 Finish: 10th

Stage 2 Finish: 19th

Finish: 18th

AJ Allmendinger reported early in the race the No. 16 Action Industries Chevy fired off a bit tight and was aero sensitive. The team stayed out under the first caution, gaining track position to restart in 12th. Allmendinger went on to finish the opening stage in 10th place, earning a stage point for the fourth week in a row. As green flag pit stops began in Stage 2, Allmendinger came to pit road on lap 132 from sixth place. The next caution fell before the green flag pit stops cycled through, resulting in the No. 16 restarting in 22nd place and finishing the stage in 19th. As the race went on, Allmendinger battled a tight handling Chevy that struggled in traffic and was continuing to build tighter each run. Under yellow for a late race caution, the No. 16 came to pit road for four tires and went on to finish in 18th place.

“Frustrating second half of the race; we really good in the first half. Finished 10th in the first stage; I thought we were even better than that, honestly. Then the track changed and we just completely lost the balance, cautions hurt us at the wrong time. When we started of the race, I thought we were gonna be okay for sure. At the end of the day, just have to keep working on it and I have to be better too. We made an okay result out of it, but definitely I thought we could have been better.” – AJ Allmendinger



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.