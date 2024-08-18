PROCK SWEEPS SATURDAY AT LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS; BROWN AND ANDERSON ALSO WIN MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE

Torrence and Tucker qualify No. 1 at Brainerd International Raceway

BRAINERD, Minn. (Aug. 17, 2024) – On the final Funny Car pass of the day at Brainerd International Raceway, points leader Austin Prock powered to the No. 1 spot and claimed his sixth straight victory in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday at the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

Antron Brown (Top Fuel) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, while Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Jerry Tucker (Pro Stock) also qualified No. 1 at the 13th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Prock went a stellar 3.860-seconds at 334.07 mph in his 11,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS to close out qualifying and win the specialty race against Ron Capps in the process. It gives Prock an incredible seven victories in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, which is the most in the history of the program that started a year ago.

He’s earned 23 bonus championship points as well, while the run hands the points leader and first-year Funny Car driver an equally incredible nine No. 1 qualifiers in the first 13 races of the season. Like he’s done several times in 2024, Prock will look for a clean sweep of the weekend on Sunday, opening eliminations against Jim Campbell.

“It was impressive, but the conditions were coming to everybody,” Prock said. “Safety Safari did an outstanding job of getting the race track back into tip-top shape. I’m really proud of the team, we had a great day and were low of both sessions.

“I was nervous but a little excited to get another shot at a late run here because last night we threw up. We were kind of scratching our heads on why. It was really close to making it and it just didn’t go. (Today), it went right down there and made a really nice pass. We ended up with three more points, a Mission win, and another yellow hat – pretty proud of that.”

Bob Tasca III jumped to second after going 3.868 at 334.98 in the final session, while Blake Alexander took third thank to Friday’s run of 3.874 at 331.61.

In Top Fuel, Antron Brown stayed red-hot in Brainerd, as the defending event winner and victor in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge repeated the first part of that on Saturday, defeating Steve Torrence in the final of the bonus race with a run of 3.842 at 314.17 in his 11,000-horsepower Matco Tools Toyota dragster.

It is Brown’s second victory in the Challenge this season, giving him 10 bonus points for the Countdown to the Championship. Brainerd continues to be a great place for the three-time world champion who looking to be peaking at the perfect time. He’s the back-to-back Indy winner and Brown, who is currently fifth in points, also won the most recent race in Sonoma, giving him plenty of momentum at an ideal time.

“It’s always been a plan in motion to try to peak at the right time. Our car has been running exceptionally well and that’s just a tribute to our team,” Brown said. “They’ve been working really hard at this and they got a good combination. We’ve been running strong enough, even with the Mission #2Fast2Tasty to pull off the runs. We make it down track every run, and when you do that, it gives you a chance to win.

“This is one of those great tracks. This is a special track for us, this is where we ran our first .60, a 3.68 against J.R. Todd. This track always has some great memories for us, and we always kick into gear – this is where we get into our groove. We race enough races in a row to know where we’re at and where we need to be at. Tomorrow, hopefully we can continue that trend and carry it on to the U.S. Nationals.”

Torrence kept the No. 1 position on the strength of Friday’s 3.688 at 335.32 in his 11,000-horsepower Capco Contractors Toyota dragster. It gives the four-time world champ his third top spot this season and the 40th in his career. He’ll open eliminations against Ida Zetterstrom, who is making her Top Fuel debut this weekend in Brainerd.

“This is time where you really get up on your A-game and start working on trying to go win a championship,” Torrence said. “We have here and Indy left, and then it’s ‘katy bar the door.’ Everybody is going to be swinging as hard as they can and trying to go out and win a championship. We’re right in the thick of things, and we need to capitalize on every opportunity we have to stay a top three car and start the Countdown strong.”

Tony Stewart stayed in the second spot thanks to Friday’s 3.688 at 332.18 and Brittany Force jumped to third in the final qualifying session thanks to a run of 3.698 at 335.48.

Pro Stock’s Greg Anderson capped off the night with his third win in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, taking down KB Titan Racing teammate Cory Reed in the final of the bonus race with a run of 6.618 at 204.79 in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro. It was an ideal finish for the evening for Anderson, who will look to sweep his hometown race and win for the first time in Brainerd since 2011.

“It was definitely a great day,” Anderson said. “You have to stick it out. Nobody cares how it happened, they just know who won, period, so you have to find a way to win. We did. It was a great race in the final with my new teammate, Cory Reed. He’s obviously going to be a special racer. I’m very proud of the boy, and I dodged a bullet. We’ll see what the Good Lord brings tomorrow.

“Today was a great day. I love racing on Saturday, and as I’ve said many times before, after a great win on Sunday I sure wish we could race tomorrow, and man we get to race tomorrow. I’m very happy about that, and I can’t wait to get to it. I think tomorrow is going to be smooth, it should be a great day, and hopefully we can find a way to show off in front of the hometown fans.”

Jerry Tucker earned his second career No. 1 qualifier of the year in his Outlaw Mile Hi Beer/Scag Power Equipment Car after a strong pass of 6.612 at 207.78. It adds to Tucker’s current momentum after running well in Sonoma and advancing to the semifinals. He’ll face off with Mason McGaha, hoping to pick up his first career win in Pro Stock and give Elite Motorsports its seventh straight victory of the year as well.

“We knew we had it in us. We went to Sonoma, and we were probably the fastest car. I let the team down,” Tucker said. “We went over to Rock Falls and did some testing and we were faster than Jeg and TJ and Erica. Really, in testing, if you’re that fast, you’ve got a good racecar. When the car is that fast, it’s a lot of pressure on a guy not to mess up a good deal. Erica drove that car for five years, and there are no issues with that car. It’s the fastest car.

“The Elite team is something, it’s hard to put your finger on. Everyone is pulling in the same direction. Erica Enders has been great to me, Jeg has been right beside me. Anytime you have that many championships trying to keep you in line, it’s kind of hard to mess up. My team is good that works on my car, so it’s really just up to the driver.”

Enders is second with a 6.612 at 207.27 and Anderson qualified third.

Eliminations for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals begin at 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday at Brainerd International Raceway.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, the 13th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Steve Torrence, 3.688 seconds, 335.32 mph vs. 14. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.789, 328.54; 2. Tony Stewart, 3.688, 333.16 vs. 13. Tony Schumacher, 3.782, 329.26; 3. Brittany Force, 3.698, 336.07 vs. 12. Clay Millican, 3.780, 330.55; 4. Doug Kalitta, 3.703, 335.40 vs. 11. Antron Brown, 3.768, 330.31; 5. Shawn Langdon, 3.705, 330.07 vs. 10. Shawn Reed, 3.761, 330.63; 6. Jasmine Salinas, 3.714, 334.90 vs. 9. Josh Hart, 3.759, 330.96; 7. Billy Torrence, 3.730, 333.08 vs. 8. Justin Ashley, 3.736, 332.75.

Funny Car — 1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.860, 334.07 vs. 16. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.444, 224.77; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.868, 334.98 vs. 15. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 4.359, 226.54; 3. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.874, 331.61 vs. 14. Dave Richards, Toyota Camry, 4.090, 281.13; 4. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.881, 330.15 vs. 13. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.997, 323.27; 5. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.882, 333.49 vs. 12. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.956, 326.00; 6. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.890, 327.51 vs. 11. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.952, 326.71; 7. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.894, 330.07 vs. 10. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.942, 325.92; 8. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.907, 321.12 vs. 9. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.938, 325.22.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Buddy Hull, 4.815, 181.45.

Pro Stock — 1. Jerry Tucker, Chevy Camaro, 6.612, 207.78 vs. 16. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.658, 205.16; 2. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.612, 207.62 vs. 15. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.646, 207.72; 3. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.618, 207.27 vs. 14. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.644, 206.99; 4. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.619, 207.21 vs. 13. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.642, 206.32; 5. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.625, 206.54 vs.

Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.641, 205.94; 6. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.625, 206.95 vs. 11. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.640, 207.27; 7. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.628, 206.64 vs. 10. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.638, 207.05; 8. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.637, 206.54 vs. 9. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.638, 206.57.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Derrick Reese, 6.672, 205.10; 18. Kenny Delco, 6.714, 205.98.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. The race is the 13th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL CHALLENGE:

Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Tony Stewart.

FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE:

Austin Prock; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Bob Tasca III.

PRO STOCK CHALLENGE:

Greg Anderson; 2. Cory Reed; 3. Jerry Tucker; 4. Aaron Stanfield.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Saturday’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge final results from the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Mission #2Fast2Tasty Top Fuel Challenge — Antron Brown, 3.842 seconds, 314.17 mph def. Steve Torrence, 4.357 seconds, 186.77 mph.

Mission #2Fast2Tasty Funny Car Challenge — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.860, 334.07 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.881, 330.15.

Mission #2Fast2Tasty Pro Stock Challenge — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.618, 204.79 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.640, 206.07.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Final Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge round-by-round results from the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA TOP FUEL CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Steve Torrence, 3.757, 332.84 def. Tony Stewart, 8.352, 78.23; Antron Brown, 3.814, 303.84 def.

Brittany Force, 7.630, 73.21;

FINAL — A. Brown, 3.842, 314.17 def. S. Torrence, 4.357, 186.77.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.981, 321.19 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.997, 323.27; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.945, 326.00 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.022, 281.48;

FINAL — A. Prock, 3.860, 334.07 def. R. Capps, 3.881, 330.15.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA PRO STOCK CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.631, 206.10 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.642, 205.01; Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.648, 206.07 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.626, 207.40;

FINAL — G. Anderson, 6.618, 204.79 def. C. Reed, 6.640, 206.07.