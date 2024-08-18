NHRA AT BRAINERD: Team Chevy Race Recap | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS

BRAINERD INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP | NOTES & STATS

AUGUST 19, 2024

JOHN FORCE RACING SHOWCASES STRENGTH IN QUALIFYING AND THE #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE DURING LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS IN BRAINERD

Chevrolet Captures the Brainerd Wally Trophies in Pro Stock and Factory Stock Showdown

Notes:

Capturing his eighth No. 1 qualifier this season and 11th of his NHRA career, Austin Prock and his Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car team rocketed to the top spot in Q4 with his pass of 3.860 seconds E.T. at 334.07 mph.

Not only did Prock capture the pole position for Sunday during Saturday’s qualifying, but he also raced to the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge victory, his sixth straight, earning both bonus money and points toward the championship.

Despite the strong momentum heading into race day, Prock fell to JR Todd in the second round of eliminations on his run of 3.917 seconds E.T. at 323.89 mph to Todd’s 4.012 seconds E.T. at 323.97 mph pass.

Making his first start on behalf of team owner John Force and returning to competition after four years, Jack Beckman, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, qualified No. 6 Saturday evening and reacclimating quickly to the Bowtie-branded machine.

Beckman, despite showcasing his strength as a driver and the John Force Racing team behind him, fell to Blake Alexander in the second round with his run of 3.945 seconds E.T. at 321.65 mph to Alexander’s 3.943 seconds E.T. at 317.05 mph.

Qualifying No. 3 heading into the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brittany Force and her Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel team at John Force Racing faced a first-round elimination after being bested on the starting line by Clay Millican during her 3.756 seconds E.T., 332.18 mph run.

Dallas Glenn defeated Mason McGaha after McGaha smoked the tires after the start. Glenn captured his third win of the season and 11th NHRA win in Pro Stock, as well as Chevrolet’s 394th in the category and 275th for the Camaro SS.

Scott Libersher captured his first FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown Wally trophy with the starting line advantage, racing his Chevrolet COPO Camaro to the win light on his run of 7.816 seconds E.T. at 172.04 mph.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“I don’t even know who staged first to be honest. I just flat out look like an absolute idiot right now. It’s embarrassing and sucks for my team. They (JR Todd and his team) made a nice run. He (Todd) had it rolled it in, but .116 (reaction time) on the tree is flat out embarrassing. I’m really (upset) right now at myself. This Cornwell Tools Chevy team has been unbelievable, and I just lost it. They tell you a good run in a racecar is the hardest one to drive because all you can do is mess it up. I’ve been doing a good job of not doing that, and I look like an idiot right now.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“For the first time in my drag racing career, the Peak Camaro won a round. It’s kind of a neat thing to say. It’s been John (Force) all these years. It’s still John’s car. Nobody’s replacing John Force. I get to shoe this thing for now. It’s awesome. Sometimes in drag racing, it’s not who you race, it’s when you race them. We had a great hot rod. It still blew a spark plug out, but that’s the best I’ve run in four years. That’s a good feeling.

John (Force) and I are different. I weigh more than him. We ride the clutch differently, backing up for the burnout. The guys are trying to figure out what the car wants to run quick down low with me, like it did with John and we’re still finding that stuff out. Every run we get, we’re getting closer.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“It was definitely a disappointing race day getting taken out in the first round of eliminations. Our Monster Energy Chevy team had such a strong two days of qualifying. We made three solid runs down the track, our best being a 3.698 seconds at 335 mph which put us in the number three position. We felt confident with our car and our setup. We have high expectations and planned on meeting them today. Our car ran right what we wanted it to with 3.756 seconds at 332.51 mph, but unfortunately we just got beat by Clay Milliican. Our Monster Energy team has an opportunity to test tomorrow and get us more prepared for the US nationals. We leave Brainerd in the tenth position in the standings, and we will have to fight to stay in this countdown at the biggest race of the season.

Up Next:

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series next tackles the biggest event of the year, the crown jewel NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Aug. 28-Sept. 2. Eliminations Monday air from noon to 2 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), shifting to FOX at 2 p.m. ET. Coverage of qualifying and the race stream live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

