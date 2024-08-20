Petty’s Garage Ready to Become Leaders for Historical Stock Car Racers

Speed Shop Combines Performance Parts and Services with Championship Heritage

LEVEL CROSS, N.C. (August 20, 2024) – Petty’s Garage, and its championship stock car racing pedigree, is now ready to bring its expertise to teams and racers competing in the various historical stock car series in the United States.

Recently, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) introduced the HSR NASCAR Classic presented by Petty’s Garage. HSR has partnered with the Historic Stock Car Racing Association to create the new racing series for older generation of NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA Series vehicles. The series will debut at the VIRginia International Raceway on August 23-25.

Petty’s Garage, the home of over 250 wins at stock cars highest levels, is primed to be the leader for the restoration, preparation, tuning, and body and parts shop for owners and the drivers racing these stock cars. Petty’s Garage not only has expert fabricators, engine tuners, and mechanics, but also comes with the brand you can trust to help you perform at your best at the track.

“There isn’t a better fit for our services than vintage stock car owners, teams, and racers,” said Greg Steadman, Chief Operating Officer, Petty’s Garage. “Our championship history, built by the Petty family and generations of stock cars best, all came through the doors of Petty’s Garage. We pride ourselves on that same craftmanship and can help anyone with projects large or small to get to the track.

“And we really are the best solution after your race, too,” continued Steadman. “From body repair, tuning, to stripping the car down and making it fresh for your next event, this is what we offer. We prioritize safety of the vehicle and also give you the best performance parts from our shop.

“It’s an exciting time for classic stock car racing with so many cars in competition. We have an open door for anyone.”

Petty’s Garage is home to the historical Petty Enterprises that competed in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA Series in all the eras that are allowed to compete in the classic car series. Petty’s Garage has partnerships with every OEM and has access to thousands of high-performance aftermarket parts. In addition, Petty’s Garage has the capabilities and experience to setup your racing machine using its years of experience.

“There is no better match for what Petty’s Garage can do than working on historic stock cars and getting them ready for the track,” said Petty. “This is what we’ve been doing for 75 years and we have the people and experience to make it happen. We have seen historic stock car racing grow a lot the past decade and we want people to know that we are here to help them.”

You can learn more and follow Petty’s Garage on Facebook, X, and Instagram. You can also call the shop Monday-Friday at 336-498-3745.

About Petty’s Garage

Petty’s Garage is a high-performance speed shop originally founded by Richard Petty in 2008 as an expansion of his competitive career and ambition to find ways to continue to win both on and off the track. Petty has been building hot rods ever since his childhood bicycle wouldn’t go fast enough. Performance vehicles or stock cars, Petty’s life has been built around production and driving high quality vehicles. Today, the Garage is a second-generation, Petty family owned and operated business. Our performance experts have earned the respect of customers and fans that crowned Petty “The King” of NASCAR. Our crew is looking forward to helping you start a new project or upgrade your current vehicle. For more information, visit www.pettysgarage.com.