BuzzBallz Launches New Responsible Drinking Campaign with Sponsored Professional Driver Taylor Reimer

Carrollton, TX, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In preparation for the end of summer and Labor Day weekend, BuzzBallz has released a new responsible drinking PSA video starring professional driver Taylor Reimer, who BuzzBallz has sponsored since her first year as a professional racer in 2021.

The ad spot features Reimer in various settings including with her BuzzBallz branded ARCA series race car. Throughout the spot she speaks on the importance of being a responsible driver, not driving after consuming alcohol, and alternative options to get somewhere safely after drinking.

Reimer said it was an honor to collaborate with BuzzBallz on this campaign because responsible alcohol consumption is a value she shares with the brand.

“As a professional driver, safety on our highways and roads is one of the most important messages we can deliver. I hope the PSA conveys the message effectively and especially connects with younger drivers,” Reimer said.

This campaign will run through August and September on social media outlets, including targeting in markets where Reimer will be racing.

BuzzBallz EVP of Sales and Marketing Tracy Frisbie said:

“Reimer embodies working hard and playing smart, and is a disciplined person who puts responsibility first in all of her actions. She is determined to put her best efforts forward.

“In addition to being a dedicated and talented driver on the track she also is responsible in her leisure time, ensuring that she makes decisions that don’t detract from the hard work she puts into her racing career. We couldn’t have a better partner for this campaign than Taylor,” Frisbie said.

This video spot exemplifies BuzzBallz’ commitment to responsible consumption.

“BuzzBallz is a fun brand, but we are serious about consumers making good choices in their leisure time and being responsible when enjoying an adult beverage. Taylor is a good spokesperson to help us drive the message of responsible drinking,” Frisbie said.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. Owning the only woman-owned distillery, winery, and brewery in the United States, CEO and Founder Merrilee Kick has taken her master’s degree thesis project from an idea by her pool to a worldwide brand with distribution nationwide and in 29 countries. The company’s two staple brands, BuzzBallz and Uptown Cocktails, have won dozens of awards for their design, flavor, and popularity, with BuzzBallz rising to the #1 selling RTD in convenience stores and going viral on social media with hundreds of millions of views on posts mentioning the one of a kind cocktail.

The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world with a vision to reinvent happy hour. With premium natural ingredients and all gluten-free and Kosher-certified flavors, the Texas-based business is dedicated to high quality in their products for consumers and community alike. Through partnerships like their TerraCycle® program, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion values environmental responsibility with an emphasis on sustainability and economic improvement. The family-owned company cultivates a familial relationship with their teams to make a positive and lasting impact one sip at a time. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com, and www.buzzballz.com.