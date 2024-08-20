Carolina Carports Set to Return to JR Motorsports in 2025

North Carolina-Based Company Signs Multi-Year Renewal

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 20, 2024) – JR Motorsports announced today that Carolina Carports, an industry innovator in the manufacturing and installation of quality residential and commercial steel buildings, will return to the organization as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in a multi-year agreement beginning in 2025.

“It’s really special for us to continue this partnership with Adela and everyone at Carolina Carports,” said JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “It’s significant when we have partners see the value in our team and want that relationship to continue. I can’t wait to see how this partnership expands in 2025.”

Headquartered in Dobson, N.C., Carolina Carports will be featured as the primary partner for five NXS events in 2025, including three with Connor Zilisch and the No. 88 Chevrolet. The two additional primary events will be announced at a later date.

Carolina Carports’ customer-first and quality-commitment approach has made them a leader in the steel-buildings industry. Family-owned and operated since 1997, Carolina Carports offers a wide selection of steel buildings, metal carports, garages and barns for personal or commercial use, all of which include American manufacturing, installation and customer support. The company’s footprint has expanded to seven divisions covering North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

“Carolina Carports is proud to announce our continued partnership with the JRM team in 2025,” says CCI owner and CEO, Adela Herrera.“ Our companies align in many ways, we both share the values of teamwork and looking after team members like family. We look forward to another successful racing season.”

In addition to the extension into 2025 and beyond, Carolina Carports will be featured as the primary partner for Zilisch’s first career NXS start later this season on the road course at Watkins Glen International behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet.

Zilisch and the No. 88 Carolina Carports Chevrolet will take the twists and turns of Watkins Glen on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT CAROLINA CARPORTS:

Carolina Carports, Inc. was founded in 1997. Our primary focus is to provide the highest quality residential and commercial metal structures at the most economical price to our customers. We use the latest in technology, machinery and engineering to ensure that each unit is above industry standards. Our commitment to each customer experience from start to finish is a driving force behind the growth of CCI. With 7 divisions strategically located throughout the United States, CCI has become the single largest metal building manufacturer in the nation. We appreciate each of our dealers, employees, contractors and customers who are part of the CCI family. To start your next building project, contact us at 800-670-4262 or email us at cci@carolinacarports.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.