Sammy Smith scheduled for final double-duty Xfinity-Truck campaign between Daytona and Milwaukee

This upcoming weekend is set to mark a busy one for Sammy Smith, who will be racing double duty between two racetracks and two NASCAR national touring series (Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series) that commences under the lights at Daytona International Speedway before concluding on a Sunday afternoon at the Milwaukee Mile.

On Friday, August 23, Smith, a 20-year-old native from Johnston, Iowa, will be piloting his full-time Xfinity Series ride, the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, at Daytona and in his continued quest to remain above the top-12 cutline in the regular-season standings that would enable him to make the 2024 Xfinity Series Playoffs. Two days later, he will then travel to West Allis, Wisconsin, and make his fourth and final Craftsman Truck Series start of the season at Milwaukee in the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Spire Motorsports, a team that is set to contend for this year’s Truck Series owners’ championship with Milwaukee serving as this year’s Truck Playoff opener.

Smith, the reigning Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year and two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion, is coming off a fifth-place run at Michigan International Speedway, which moved him back into the top-12 cutline to make the Playoffs as he currently holds sole possession of the final transfer spot into the Playoffs by a single point with five regular-season events remaining on the schedule. He is also competing in his second full-time stint in the Xfinity Series and first with JR Motorsports after spending the previous season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Thus far, Smith’s best on-track result at Daytona in the Xfinity Series is 19th, which occurred during the 2023 season opener. Through 21 of 33-scheduled events of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Smith has recorded four top-five results, 11 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 15.6 as he strives to make his second consecutive appearance in the Xfinity division’s postseason berth and elimination-style battle to the championship. He qualified for his first Xfinity Playoffs a year ago, where he fell short of transferring into the Championship 4 round and ended up in sixth place in the final standings. During the season, he notched his first career victory at Phoenix Raceway and managed to claim the rookie title over Chandler Smith.

In addition to his full-time Xfinity Series role this season, Smith has made three Truck Series starts in Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 “all-star” Chevrolet entry, all on short track events. He made his first start at Martinsville Speedway in April, where he finished eighth. Four races later, he recorded a career-best fifth-place run at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May before finishing sixth in his recent series’ start at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July. During the Martinsville and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park weekends, Smith was also pulling double duty between both the Truck and Xfinity circuits.

Previously, Smith made his Truck Series debut during the 2023 season opener at Daytona, where he piloted the No. 17 TRICON Garage Toyota to a 14th-place finish. While this upcoming Sunday is set to mark Smith’s first start at the Milwaukee Mile in the Truck Series, it will not mark his first overall start at the venue, with the Iowa native notching an ARCA Menards Series victory in 2022 while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Currently, Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 entry is set to commence the 2024 Truck Series Playoffs in eighth place in the owners’ standings with 2,003 points. The entry has been piloted to Victory Lane twice this season, both occurring with two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February and at Texas Motor Speedway. Corey LaJoie, Connor Zilisch, Connor Mosack, Andres Perez de Lara and Clint Bowyer have all piloted the entry at least once through 16-scheduled events. Following Smith’s fourth and final start at Milwaukee, Zilisch and Mosack are scheduled to pilot the entry for the remainder of the season in their efforts to keep Spire’s No. 7 entry led by veteran crew chief Brian Pattie in contention for the owners’ title.

Sammy Smith’s upcoming double-duty weekend is set to commence with the Xfinity Series’ Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 23, with the event’s broadcast time to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. He will then compete in the Craftsman Truck Series’ Playoff opener at the Milwaukee Mile for the LiUNA! 175 on Sunday, August 25, that will air at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.