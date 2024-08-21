EVENT PREVIEW: Wright Motorsports Rolls into GT-Only WeatherTech Weekend

BATAVIA, Ohio. (August 21, 2024) – Wright Motorsports heads back to VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) this weekend for the next round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR. After a second-place finish at VIR last month in the Fanatec GT World Challenge, the team is well-prepared to fight for another strong result in the WeatherTech Championship with the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R.

“We’ve had a strong season so far, and coming off a great result at VIR last month gives us a lot of confidence heading into this weekend,” said John Wright, Team Owner of Wright Motorsports. “Our team has been working hard, and we believe the car is in a great spot to compete for another podium. Adam and Elliott have shown tremendous growth this season, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together at this GT-only event.”

Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer have piloted the green and yellow Porsche to a podium finish twice so far this season, and this weekend, the pair aspire to nab their first IMSA WeatherTech win. Twenty-three entries will compete in the GT-only weekend, with 14 of them making up the GTD class in which Wright competes. Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race will be the last sprint event of the 2024 season, with just the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta remaining.

VIRginia International Raceway is a favorite among drivers and fans alike, known for its challenging layout and picturesque setting. The 3.27-mile circuit features 17 turns and a mix of high-speed straights and technical sections that test both driver skill and car setup.

The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR will begin on Sunday at 12:10 PM ET, streaming live on Peacock and airing live domestically on the USA Network. Fans outside the United States can stream live on imsa.com/tvlive. For event information, visit imsa.com.

EVENT SCHEDULE | All Times Eastern

Friday, August 23

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Practice One

Saturday, August 24

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM Practice Two

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Autograph Session

4:50 PM – 5:05 PM Qualifying

Sunday, August 25

11:00 AM – 11:50 AM Open Grid Fan Walk

12:10 PM – 2:50 PM Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

Adam Adelson

I’m super excited to be racing at VIR for the second time this year. It’s my favorite track. I’ve always looked up and admired to those IMSA weekends where they just put the GT cars on a pedestal, where I think they deserve to be there. There are such amazing vehicles, and to just be in racing there is a dream come true for me. I’m really excited.

Elliott Skeer

There is nothing better than GT racing in North America, and to do it at a place like VIR truly represents old-school GT racing at its finest. It is definitely going to be an incredible event, and just having SRO recently there really makes me feel prepped and ready to go for what the IMSA WeatherTech fight can be. Definitely everything in my life is leading up to try to win an IMSA event, and I can’t really think of a better one to try and get it at than VIR.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.