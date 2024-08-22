GR Supra GT4 EVO2 Launched for 2025 Season

Performance, Reliability, and Operability Improved by Making Ever-better Motorsports-bred Cars

Toyota City, Japan, Aug 22, 2024 – (JCN Newswire) – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) began accepting orders today for the new GR Supra GT4 EVO2, for which vast feedback from racing teams and drivers around the world was leveraged to achieve higher levels of performance, reliability, and operability.

Since the launch of the GR Supra GT4 in 2020, thanks to the support of race organizers and customers, cumulative sales(1) of the model have surpassed 120 units. The efforts of racing teams and drivers have enabled it to win GT4-series races and international races in 11 countries and regions, earn more than 500 podium finishes(2), and become the class champion in three regions: Asia, the United States, and Europe.

An updated GR Supra GT4 EVO for the 2023 season featured improved braking, handling, and engine performance, making the car easier to drive for drivers of various skill levels. Yet, after that update, with there being no end to its efforts to make ever-better motorsports-bred cars, TGR continued to travel to race tracks around the world to directly receive valuable feedback from racing teams and drivers that can only be obtained under the extreme conditions of racing. Advancing its “driver-first car-making” approach for leveraging such insights into development, TGR has set the race debut of the GR Supra GT4 EVO2, with improved performance, reliability, and operability, at the start of the 2025 season.

Specifically, ABS maps were meticulously re-tuned through driving by various drivers on circuits in Japan and Europe to enable optimal braking and cornering based on tire type and wear and the condition of the course. Additionally, downshifting time has been reduced by fine-tuning the rev matching through a software update, leading to enhanced deceleration control during braking for increased cornering speed. Also, in addition to improving the cooling performance of the engine, brakes, and drivetrain, cockpit temperatures have been optimized to make the car easier to drive even in harsh conditions, helping to maintain a high level of performance. These improvements make the GR Supra GT4 EVO2 easier to drive not only for professional racers but also for amateur drivers ambitiously competing in GT4 races worldwide.

The GR Supra GT4 EVO2 is scheduled to make its world debut in January 2025 in the first round of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, held in conjunction with the 24 Hours of Daytona.

GT4 sales and customer support (spare parts sales and technical support) will be handled by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH in Europe, TRD U.S.A., Inc. in North America, Toyota Customizing and Development Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries in Asia (excluding China), and Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. in China.

(1) Including the GR Supra GT4 EVO

(2) As of the end of July 2024

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/41393991.html.

News URL: https://www.acnnewswire.com/press-release/english/92351/

URL: https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal | Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/ | Twitter : https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/ | Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/ | Linkedin : https://linkedin.com/company/toyota