Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Daytona International Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 21, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 return to the high-banks of Daytona looking for that all important win to lock themselves in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will feature the return of Long John Silver’s for Saturday night’s event.

The 2021 Daytona 500 winner, McDowell is no stranger to the 2.5-mile superspeedway. He has three Top-5s and 8 Top-10 finishes at Daytona in his career, as well as a second-place qualifying effort at this year’s Daytona 500 back in February.

The Cup Series will kick off the weekend with qualifying on Friday, August 23rd at 5:00 pm ET. The 160-lap event is scheduled for Saturday, August 24th at 7:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“We can win at Daytona, we have done it before, and we have showed good speed at the superspeedway tracks. But it’s Daytona, so you never know what is going to happen. There’s a little bit of unknown since every team not locked into the playoffs races with that urgency to win. It’s going to be intense.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We know what we need to do to win. Daytona is a great track for us, and we showed all season that we have the speed at the superspeedways to qualifying up front and stay there. I have confidence in Michael and the team that we will bring a fast race car and execute well Saturday night.”

