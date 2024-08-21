Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Daytona International Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 21, 2024) – The NASCAR Cup Series makes their return to the Daytona (FL.) International Speedway. Grillo’s Pickles will go back-to-back with Todd Gilliland, partnering with the driver to make their debut at the track, after showcasing their green and white livery at the Michigan International Speedway.

For Gilliland, the historic Florida track shows much promise for him to capture his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series and lock himself into the 2024 playoffs, leading 16 laps at the 2.5-mile venue in this season’s Daytona 500. Gilliland has proven that he has what it takes to be a trusted drafting partner at superspeedways with impressive performances at Daytona, Atlanta, and Talladega.

The Cup Series will kick off the weekend with qualifying on Friday, August 23rd at 5:00 pm ET. The 160-lap event is scheduled for Saturday, August 24th at 7:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“This is an important weekend for us. We only have two races left until the playoffs start, with Daytona being one of them. We have shown a lot of speed on superspeedways this year so I’m confident that we can bring it again this weekend.

“It means a lot to me that I get to showcase the Grillo’s Pickles livery in their Daytona debut. They are all about our program and bring so much energy to the track. I can’t thank them enough for our partnership. Hopefully I can get Sam Sam the Pickle Man in Victory Lane.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We don’t have many races left in the regular season and we need a win to make the playoffs. I think Daytona can be the place Todd (Gilliland) gets the job done. He has shown that he has what it takes to drive these superspeedways, with Daytona being one of them. We’re bringing a fast Grillo’s Pickles Ford Mustang Dark Horse and have a driver that has what it takes to compete upfront. I’m excited for this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.