No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 to Start Sixth at Virginia International Raceway

ALTON, Virginia (August 24, 2024) – The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) GTD team secured a solid sixth place starting position around the challenging corners of VIRginia International Raceway. Kyle Marcelli put together an impressive lap time of 01:44.504 as he managed to balance speed and precision to start toward the front of the 14-car GTD field.

The No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team will take on the final sprint race of the season on Sunday, August 25 as Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli close out the sprint championship for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR is set to take place at 12:10 p.m. ET with live coverage on USA Network.

TOP FIVE GTD STARTING GRID

No. 55 Proton Competition (Ford Mustang GT3) C. Lewis, G. Levorato (113.300 mph) No. 32 Korthoff/Preston Motorsports (Mercedes-AMG GT3) M. Grenier, K. Koch (113.076 mph) No. 120 Wright Motorsports (Porsche 911 GT3 R) E. Skeer, A. Adelson (113.063 mph) No. 27 Heart of Racing Team (Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo) Z. Robichon, R. De Angelis (112.799 mph) No. 96 Turner Motorsport (BMW M4 GT3) P. Gallagher, R. Foley (112.646 mph) No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 (Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2) K. Marcelli, D. Formal (112.606 mph)

KYLE MARCELLI, No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2: “I expected more. I did everything I could. It was really difficult to get more speed out of myself and the car. I’m just frustrated with the result on paper. I rest easy knowing that I did everything I could. I made some mistakes, and it was easy to make mistakes. I think that was the biggest challenge I had; you were either under the limit or over the limit. It was really hard to find the sweet spot. I wanted more for the team and for myself, but that’s all we had.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.