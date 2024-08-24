Riley Herbst and Ryan Sieg Post Top-5 Finishes in Daytona Xfinity Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Wawa 250 | Daytona International Speedway

Friday, August 23, 2024

Ford Performance Results:

4th – Riley Herbst

5th – Ryan Sieg

14th – Blaine Perkins

15th – Kyle Sieg

32nd – Cole Custer

33rd – Matt DiBenedetto

36th – Gus Dean

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We just weren’t good enough. We gave the 20 a pretty good shot. I feel like that’s what won him the race, so congrats to everybody over there. They were really fast today, but I don’t know. I thought we worked really hard and we had a fast Monster Energy car for sure, but we just weren’t as good as we needed to be for sure. We were just a little too bogged down and too bound up, but we’ll go back to work. I know everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing that’s what they do, they go to work. We’ll get it better for Talladega in the playoffs and to come home here in fourth with some decent points, we’ll take that after last week, but all in all just not good enough.”

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 Sci Aps Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It’s exactly what we needed to come out of Daytona and to come out of Daytona in one piece is always good, and then a top five. At the beginning of that race I thought something was wrong with the car. The handling was off and it was all over the place and then to recover and I just got over and drove the heck out of it and came home fifth.”

YOU ARE 15 POINTS TO THE GOOD ON THE PLAYOFF CUT OFF LINE. THAT MUST BE COMFORTING. “Oh, yeah. That’s always good. We just have to finish off these races. We’ve had some struggles at the end of the races the past three and didn’t get the finishes for where we were running. We’ve just got to put it all together and keep gaining on that and make it into the playoffs and get more points.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Fanttik Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I haven’t seen a replay or anything, but I just saw some guys get together up top and I just tried to shoot as low as I could and trying to get around it. It ended up that the 38 started to spin in front of me and we were just kind of along for the ride at that point. I hate it for Fanttik and everybody. I wish we had a better day. I was definitely one of the hardest days of our season, but we’ll get our feet back under us at Darlington. This is a really weird stretch for the Xfinity Series right now with so many speedway races. I think it’s four in a month-and-a-half or something, so a lot can happen. We’ll rebound at Darlington and go after it.”

YOU WERE BACK THERE BECAUSE OF WHAT HAPPENED ON PIT ROAD. WHAT HAPPENED? “I think it’s just a tough situation. At the end of the day, maybe I could have lifted a little bit coming out of the box and it’s just a really tough situation. It’s just really tight.”

MATT DIBENEDETTO, No. 38 ReMA Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We had just decided to go, of course, and I think the 8 tried to slide up in front of the 27 from what I saw, and then they just clipped me in the right-rear and we kind of got spun down the track. Then we went the wrong way up the racetrack and hit super hard. That stunk. It’s just tough because we were playing the ride strategy and there weren’t any wrecks, but stage three it was time to get up there and go, but you know there’s gonna be a wreck. It’s inevitable and we were in it. It stinks for the team. We had a top 10 last week and have had some good runs. I’m proud of the team and proud of Viking Motorsports. Thanks to ReMA, Recycled Materials Association on the car. It’s cool to see the progress of our team. I’m obviously bummed to wreck here, but it’s Daytona. It happens.”