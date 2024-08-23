Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Daytona International Speedway; August 23, 2024

Track; Daytona International Speedway– Superspeedway (2.5-Miles)

Race: WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola; 100 Laps –30/30/40; 250 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Friday; August 23, 2024 7:30 PM ET

TV: USA, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Jeb Burton – No. 27 State Water Heaters/ Fly Alliance

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Daytona International Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; In 2024, except for the season opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) teams will receive no practice time for superspeedway events, including Friday nights WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola.

– Starting Position; Qualifying for the WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will take place Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET to set the 38-car starting field. In 2024, NXS Qualifying for superspeedways will be determined by the fastest competitor in two rounds of single-lap qualifying. The fastest ten in Round 1 will move on to Round 2 where the fastest competitor in Round 2 will be determined the WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola pole sitter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 33 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. With 38 cars on the entry list all cars will make the starting field. Burton piloting the State Water Heaters/ Fly Alliance No. 27 will roll off 25th in the order for the first round. Weather pending qualifying will be shown in its entirety at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, August 23, and will be shown LIVE on USA Network (USA) and the NBC Sports App.

– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Friday nights scheduled NXS WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will mark Burton’s 11th NXS start at DIS. In ten previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 14.9 with an 98.7% lap completion rate finishing 1144 laps of the possible 1159. Collecting three Top-5 finishes, with 42-laps led, Burton’s best finish of 4th would come three times separate times in July of 2017, and both races of 2021. Burton would finish in the 26th position during the season opening United Rentals 300 back in February after starting 16th.

Featured Partners

State Water Heaters; State Water Heaters is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. For more than 60 years, State Water Heaters has built dependable, long-lasting water heaters for commercial and residential applications. State remains fixed on manufacturing durable products that last longer. For more information, visit StateWaterHeaters.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Fly Alliance; Fly Alliance specializes in private jet charter, Jet Card Membership and aircraft sales/management. Setting a new standard when it comes to private jet travel, the difference is in the employees. With a combined experience including hundreds of thousands of flight hours dispatched, thousands of Jet Card members serviced and hundreds of aircraft transactions, Fly Alliance has a solution for each one of its customers. The mission of Fly Alliance is to provide its customers with safe, high-quality services, on each and every flight from take-off to landing. Learn more about the services Fly Alliance has to offer at FlyAlliance.com.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Daytona International Speedway

Facebook, X, Instagram

Starting Position; Starting position for the WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will take place Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET to set the 38-car starting field. In 2024, NXS Qualifying for superspeedways will be determined by the fastest competitor in two rounds of single-lap qualifying. The fastest ten in Round 1 will move on to Round 2 where the fastest competitor in Round 2 will be determined the WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola pole sitter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 33 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. With 38 cars on the entry list all cars will make the starting field. Retzlaff driving the FUNKAWAY No. 31 is scheduled to hit the track 21st in the order for the first round. Weather pending qualifying will be shown in its entirety at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, August 23, and will be shown LIVE on USA Network (USA) and the NBC Sports App.

Daytona International Speedway Stats; Retzlaff will make his 4th NXS start at DIS in Friday night’s WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola. In three previous starts, Retzlaff holds an average finish of 4.7 with an 100% lap completion rate finishing all of the possible 355 laps. Collecting three Top-10 finishes, Retzlaff’s best finish of 3rd would come last February in the season opening United Rentals 300, while he would finish 4th in the 2023 season opener and 7th in last season WaWa 250.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FUNKAWAY is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FUNKAWAY allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FUNKAWAY, visit FUNKAWAY.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31

Jordan Anderson – No. 32 Volpi Foods

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Daytona International Speedway

Facebook, X, Instagram

News and Notes:

Starting Position; Qualifying for the WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will take place Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET to set the 38-car starting field. In 2024, NXS Qualifying for superspeedways will be determined by the fastest competitor in two rounds of single-lap qualifying. The fastest ten in Round 1 will move on to Round 2 where the fastest competitor in Round 2 will be determined the WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola pole sitter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 33 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. With 38 cars on the entry list all cars will make the starting field. Anderson behind the wheel of the Volpi Foods No. 32 will be third on the track for the first round. Weather pending qualifying will be shown in its entirety at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, August 23, and will be shown LIVE on USA Network (USA) and the NBC Sports App.

– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Making his return to the seat since Talladega Superspeedway in April, Anderson will make his 4th NXS start at DIS in Friday night’s WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola. In three previous starts, Anderson holds an average finish of 13.7 with an 100% lap completion rate finishing all of the possible 330 laps. Collecting one Top-5 finish, Anderson’s best finish of 4th would come last February in the season opening United Rentals 300. Anderson is no stranger of Daytona capturing two second place finishes in back-to-back years (2020, 2021) in the season opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS). In five starts in the truck series Anderson holds an average of 13.6.

Featured Partner

Volpi Foods; Founded in St. Louis in 1902, is Volpi Foods a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.