Toyota Racing – NCS Daytona Post-Race Report – 08.24.24

BELL, GIBBS EARN STRONG TOP-FIVE FINISHES IN DAYTONA

Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs in solid position to earn Playoff berths with one race remaining in regular season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 24, 2024) – Christopher Bell (third), Ty Gibbs (fifth) and Bubba Wallace (sixth) led Toyota with top-10 finishes at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday evening.

With one race remaining in the regular season, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick are locked in the Playoffs on the strength of their wins this season. Martin Truex Jr. remains the leading driver in the standings without a win, as he holds a 58-point advantage over the cut line. Gibbs, with his back-to-back top-five finishes, is 39 points to the good. Wallace, despite his top-10 run tonight, fell to 21 points out of the Playoffs tonight due to Harrison Burton claiming a berth due to his race win.

In the battle for the regular season championship, Tyler Reddick increased his advantage as he looks for his first regular season title and the first regular season championship for 23XI Racing. The California-native holds a 17-point advantage over Kyle Larson and an 18-point lead over Chase Elliott.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Daytona International Speedway

Race 25 of 36 – 160 Laps, 400 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Harrison Burton*

2nd, Kyle Busch*

3rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

4th, Cody Ware*

5th, TY GIBBS

6th, BUBBA WALLACE

15th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

17th, ERIK JONES

24th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

28th, TYLER REDDICK

38th, DENNY HAMLIN

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

What could you have done differently on that last restart?

“I don’t know. I’m bummed about it – you want to push the leader out and have a shot to win it yourself. I just never really felt in control. I was always chasing my Interstate Batteries Camry – so I was never confident behind the 8 (Kyle Busch) and pushing him. Disappointed with that last green-white-checkered, but overall, a great day. It is one of those races where when we look back it, we will be happy – but right now it stings.”

How do you feel about the race?

“Just – I don’t know – it’s Daytona. You restart on the second row, and to have a shot at it, is awesome. We were really fortunate to miss those wrecks – but bummed with how it played out. Didn’t feel great on that last green-white-checkered.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 REAGAN The Movie Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How important was that solid day today?

“It was really important. I’m glad that we got to finish this race. It just got kind of messy there at the end, which is similar to what happens at all of these races. I just was happy to have a good, clean day – good points day. Thank you to the Ronald Reagan movie. I’m proud to have him on my Camry. What a true American. This is really cool. I’m glad that we could come home with a top-five. Thank you to Monster Energy, Toyota, He Gets Us – everyone who is part of my deal. Congrats to Harrison (Burton) for getting his first win. We will look to have a good day next week.”

What do you feel like you need to do next week to solidify your Playoff spot?

“Just have a good run. We finished second there in the Spring. I think we have the speed to go win it, so I think it would be cool to get my first win at the Southern 500. That would be awesome.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

How do you describe your night and seeing a new winner?

“Not good enough. Simple as that. Easiest way to put it. We had a fast Columbia Toyota Camry – just not good enough.”

After the new winner, you are 21 points out the cutoff. What does that mean going into Darlington?

“You have one car fighting for a regular season championship and another car right around the bubble. It is unacceptable. I’ll take all of that weight on my shoulder – should have won multiple times this year and we haven’t. We don’t deserve to be here, and we are – I’ve got to go win next week. That’s it.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Cares Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 38th

Can you tell us what happened there?

“Stage one, everyone was kind of going all out – because we are inside the fuel window where were able to run 100 percent to get to the end of the stage, and then stage two, there was kind of a little bit of fuel saving going on, so there was a little stack up – just seemed like some guys wanted to go, some guys didn’t and it caused a little contact there.”

Did you see what happened from your windshield?

“I’m not really sure. Everyone was saving gas, so I didn’t really think anyone was being too aggressive, but the first thing I saw was the 7 (Corey LaJoie) got turned in front of me.”

