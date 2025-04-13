Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Bristol Post-Race Report – 04.13.25

HAMLIN JUST MISSES THREE STRAIGHT WINS, FINISHES SECOND

Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe follow Hamlin to the line to place three Camrys in the top-four

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 13, 2025) – Denny Hamlin (second), Ty Gibbs (third) and Chase Briscoe (fourth) led Toyota in a green-flag dominated NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. It was Gibbs’ best finish of the season, and Briscoe’s fourth-place run matched his Daytona 500 run to equal his best run since joining Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Christopher Bell finished eighth, giving JGR four of the top-eight finishers.

Heading into NASCAR Cup Series’ lone off-weekend, Hamlin has closed to just 30 points out of the championship points lead in second overall, with Bell in third, 41 back.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Bristol Motor Speedway

Race 9 of 36 – 266.5 miles, 500 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, DENNY HAMLIN

3rd, TY GIBBS

4th, CHASE BRISCOE

5th, Ryan Blaney*

8th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

18th, TYLER REDDICK

19th, BUBBA WALLACE

21st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

26th, ERIK JONES

28th, RILEY HERBST

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Came up just short of three straight, but how was your day?

“You have to give that team their due – just a dominate performance. It looked like a pretty flawless day for them. It looked pretty easy. It was all I had to try to keep up there. I’m glad we were able to give him a little bit of a run with our Progressive Toyota, but this weekend – we are all thinking about Jon Edwards’ family, Al Pearce, Shige Hattori. We’ve lost a lot of great people in our sport over the last week, so our thoughts are with them. Wish we could have got one more spot, but I just wanted to keep him honest there at the end. That was all I was trying to do, but he was a little too much to handle.”

How nice is it to go into the off week with all of this momentum?

“No doubt. It has been a great run here over the last month. We’ve been really good. Just have to continue this momentum. It all starts tomorrow when you figure out how you can get just a little bit better.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How was your race?

“It was a good day. I was kind of managing the race and figuring out the way we needed to be. It was fun. I had a blast. We’ve definitely made an improvement. Thank you to Monster Energy, SAIA and Toyota. It was fun.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

What was your perspective on that closing battle with your teammate?

“Yeah, I had been kind of catching him the last 30, 40 laps. I about got him in the end and then the 12 (Ryan Blaney) came out of nowhere – I didn’t even know there was anybody close to us. It was fun. The JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) cars were really good today. I wish we could have got (Ty) Gibbs there at the end there, but all-in-all, great day for us, especially after last week. Last weekend was probably our worst race of the year, so to be able to come back and have a good run like that in our Bass Pro Shops Toyota was good. Just need a little bit more still.”

