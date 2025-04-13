CHEVROLET NCS: Larson Conquers “The Last Great Colosseum” for Second Win of the Season

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

APRIL 13, 2025

Larson Conquers “The Last Great Colosseum” for Second Win of the Season

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st – Kyle Larson

6th – William Byron

7th – Ross Chastain

9th – AJ Allmendinger

10th – Austin Dillon

Kyle Larson conquered the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” for the third time in his NASCAR Cup Series career – taking the checkered flag in Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The victory – Larson’s second win of the 2025 season and his 31st all-time in the division – marks Chevrolet’s series-leading 48th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory at Bristol, and the manufacturer’s second in now five races at the track in the Next Gen era.

Larson’s journey to becoming the series’ third repeat winner of the 2025 season came in yet another dominating performance at “The Last Great Colosseum” – driving his No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet to a sweep of the stage wins and 411 of 500 laps led en route to the triumph. The 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native came just short of completing the Tennessee triple, with the Chevrolet driver picking up the win in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race and a runner-up finish in Friday’s Truck Series race.

Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team were setting themselves up for a strong ending to the series’ ninth points-paying race of the season – collecting the pole win and a pair of top-four stage finishes. Running second at the start of the final stage, Bowman started to experience potential engine problems that ultimately forced the team to retire early from the race.

Larson’s triumph at the Tennessee short-track marked Chevrolet’s third NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2025 season, each of which have been recorded on a distinctly different track configuration. Among that list includes William Byron’s win at the 2.5-mile superspeedway of Daytona International Speedway, as well as Larson’s win at the 1.5-mile intermediate oval of Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Joining Larson inside the top-10 of the final running order were five drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations including Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, in sixth; Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain in seventh; and Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger and Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon taking the ninth and 10th positions, respectively. Chevrolet has earned at least four top-10 finishes in now six of the nine points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races thus far this season, with five of those events seeing representation by three or more different Chevrolet organizations in those results.

Chevrolet’s all-time NASCAR Cup Series statistics at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Wins: 48

Poles: 40

Top-Fives: 23

Top-10s: 469

Chevrolet’s season statistics with nine NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 3

Poles: 5

Top-Fives: 17

Top 10s: 41

Stage Wins: 7

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues in two weeks at Talladega Superspeedway with the Jack Link’s 500 on Sunday, April 27, at 3 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 1st

AS YOU CROSSED THAT START/FINISH LINE, YOUR CREW CHIEF CLIFF DANIELS SAID, ‘THIS ONE IS FOR JON’. HOW SPECIAL IS THIS WIN TODAY KYLE?

“Yeah, it’s special. You know, Jon Edwards meant a lot to the 5 team, and a lot to the NASCAR Industry, too. Just good to get a win for him. Obviously, we don’t want to be winning for him and his spirit, we wish he was here in person with us. But he is no longer here, so it’s just going to be fun to celebrate and I know he is smiling down on us. We had a damn good weekend, as he would say. A lot of fun, and I can’t say enough about the team. The car they brought again here to Bristol was amazing and just makes it fun for me.”

YOU MAKE IT LOOK EASY, BUT I SAW YOU ALMOST OUT OF BREATH AS YOU CLIMBED OUT OF THE CAR. HOW CHALLENGING IS THAT FOR YOU AS A DRIVER?

“It’s fun. I love this place because it is just so high paced and with traffic; just dicing it up and picking the right lines at the right time while conserving your tires. It’s like a 500 lap sprint car race. It just suits me and my style with quick decision making. I just love this place. I think a lot of us do here in this series. Just had another good race.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 6th

“Overall, it was just a long day having to come from the back. It didn’t seem like many people could pass, but I felt like we could slowly work our way forward. Bristol Motor Speedway has sort of been a tough place for us, so just trying to get our footing back and put some consistent runs back together, and I felt like we did that today with the No. 24 Axalta Chevy. I was really happy about that. We were close to the top-five, but we just needed a little bit more.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 9th

“Overall, really good race for our No. 16 group. I’m proud of the team and how we executed this weekend. We had a pretty consistent car, we were able to run in the top 12 all day so I’m really proud of that. We’ve had good momentum over the last few weeks that we’ll take into the off week and get ready for Talladega.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 10th

“We really came on strong there at the end. Our No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet was just too tight to start the race, and then when it kind of moved up, we had something to race, for sure. I wish we could have made our way forward a little sooner because I think our Chevy had runs in it that were capable of a top-five finish. But overall, that was big for us right there.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.