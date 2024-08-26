End-of-Season Guide to IndyCar Betting

IndyCar racing is known for its competition level, skill, and race-day thrills. Being one of the premier racing series, it hosts a flourishing audience of super fans and people who love to leverage their knowledge of the outcomes of IndyCar races through bets and wagers.

While IndyCar differs from Formula One and NASCAR, the types of wagers and betting strategies implemented are nearly identical among all motorsports. Continue reading to learn what you need to know about IndyCar betting at the time of writing.

What is IndyCar

For those who don’t know, IndyCar is an open-wheel racing series in tracks and races with a lot of variety. Due to the extreme level of diversity, the primary focus is on drivers and their team’s adaptability and skill.

Each race varies drastically in length and format. For example, one race could be a few laps sprint around a short circuit, and the next could be a multiple-hour-long endurance trail on an oval. While technology is beneficial, the most successful teams in IndyCar are the ones proficient in many race styles.

Types of IndyCar Bets

The various types of IndyCar bets closely overlap with other motorsports series. Some of the most popular bets include:

Race Winner – Betting on which driver will finish in the first position.

Podium Finish – Betting on a driver to finish in one of the top three positions.

Head-to-Head – Picking two different teams, and betting on which will finish ahead of the other.

Pole Position – Betting on the position a driver will start the race in after a qualifier.

Lap Leader – Betting on which driver will be in the first position for the majority of the race’s laps.

Placing bets on IndyCar is simple nowadays as the market is full of various Bookmakers and Sportsbooks.

Upcoming IndyCar Races and Betting Opportunities

Below are some of the upcoming races in IndyCar and potential betting strategies. Bets are never a guaranteed win, so please consider the following suggestions as not financial advice.

HY-VEE Milwaukee Mile 250

Date – August 31st, 2024

Venue – Milwaukee Mile West Allis, Wisconsin

Driver to Watch – While this track hasn’t been in IndyCar for eight years, Scott Dixon is a driver to keep an eye on. His performance so far this year has been fantastic, and he has also won first place on this track in 2009.

Betting Strategy – Consider placing a pole position due to Scott Dixon’s good history on the Milwaukee Mile.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Date – September 15th, 2024

Venue – Nashville Superspeedway Lebanon, Tennessee

Driver to Watch – Scott Dixon is a solid driver to watch because of his skill on an oval track. Alex Palou and Will Power have also had a strong 2024 season in IndyCar, making them also viable candidates. Traditionally the Big Machine Music City is on the street circuit, however, due to construction it will be on the Nashville Superspeedway.

Betting Strategy – Because of the change of track, there isn’t an established history here in IndyCar. Consider safer options such as Podium Finish and Head-to-Head matchups.

Conclusion

IndyCar is about to wrap up for the year, but there are three upcoming races left, all of which are full of opportunity. Remember always to bet responsibly and not risk anything you aren’t willing to lose. The good news is that motorsports betting is highly favorable to those with a knowledge of the sport. Good luck!