NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: MILWAUKEE MILE SPEEDWAY

Race: LiUNA! 175 (175 laps / 177.625 miles) | Race 17 of 23

Track: Milwaukee Mile Speedway

Location: West Allis, Wisconsin

Date & Time: Sunday, August 25th | 4:00 PM ET

No. 41 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Bayley Currey

@BayleyCurrey

@BayleyCurrey05



Start: 13th

Stage 1: 34th

Stage 2: 31st

Finish: 29th

Driver Points: 19th

Owner Points: 23rd

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey’s race in Milwaukee was affected early after he was squeezed into the wall by another competitor in the first stage. Currey was forced to pit under green and lost two laps in the process, finishing 34th in stage one. He managed to pick up a handful of positions to finish 31st in stage two, but was ultimately unable to get back on the lead lap. Currey was credited with a 29th-place finish.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Tough day at Milwaukee. I thought we had a really good AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet, but got shoved into the fence on lap five. That gave us a flat left front tire and had to pit under green. That was the end of our day. Hopefully our luck will change and we can get a better finish in Bristol.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

No. 42 Utilitra / J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Matt Mills Racing

@MattMillsRacing

@MattMillsRacing



Start: 17th

Stage 1: 17th

Stage 2: 16th

Finish: 24th

Driver Points: 22nd

Owner Points: 26th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills was on track to have a solid day in Milwaukee, but contact from another competitor resulted in him slamming into the wall with the rear of his No. 42 Chevrolet. Mills qualified 17th and held his track position in stage one. In stage two, he moved up to 16th, and made his way into the top-15 before the incident. A caution was not thrown for his contact and he fought an ill-handling truck for the rest of the race. Mills crossed the line in 24th.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a decent day going for our Utilitra / J.F. Electric Chevy, and as the track began to change, I felt like the setup in our truck was coming to us. Jon (Leonard) and the team made some good adjustments throughout the race, and I thought we could have had a solid finish. That was until we got hit out of nowhere and it basically ended our competitiveness. From that point, I was just trying to hang on with all the damage. Frustrating way to end it, it’s been a tough couple of races for us. Hopefully we can regroup and come back stronger after the next couple of weeks off heading into Bristol.”

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

No. 44 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Gould | Crew Chief: Tom Ackerman

Matt Gould

@ItsMattGould

@MatthewGould_



Start: 31st

Stage 1: 26th

Stage 2: 30th

Finish: 33rd

Driver Points: 64th

Owner Points: 42nd

Key Takeaway: Matt Gould didn’t have the Truck Series debut that he was anticipating, but the 18-year-old checked off the box of completing the race. Gould started 31st in Sunday’s LiUNA! 175 and began to maneuver his way into the top-25 before issues plagued his No. 44 Chevrolet. Gould finished 26th in stage one but dropped to 30th in stage two as the crew tried to fix the issues. He lost six laps on pit road and brought his No. 44 Chevrolet home in 33rd.

Matt Gould’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I had a really fast truck today; I think we drove up to 23rd or so in the first 20 laps. But in the last 20 laps in the first stage, we just continually lost power out of nowhere. We were able to hang in there and pass a couple of the slower trucks, but without the power, we just had no chance. I’m thankful to have been given this opportunity by Al Niece, Cody Efaw, Niece Equipment, and the whole team at Niece Motorsports. Hopefully, I’ll get another chance to go out there and give these guys the run they deserve.”

About Niece Equipment: For over 30 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Our reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. Each of our water and fuel/lube trucks are engineered with quality and durability in mind. Our capability ranges from 2,000 gallon water trucks to 12,000 gallon water towers. The fuel/lube trucks we offer range from 600 to 4,000 gallons.

No. 45 Moore’s Venture Foods Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Kaden Honeycutt Racing

@KadenWHoneycutt

@KadenHoneycutt10



Start: 7th

Stage 1: 11th

Stage 2: 9th

Finish: 12th

Driver Points: 23rd

Owner Points: 8th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt put together a solid outing in Milwaukee for his first start at the historic track. Honeycutt qualified the highest out of the team (seventh), and was enroute to a fifth-place run in the first stage when the caution struck. After pitting, he was credited with 11th in stage one. In stage two, Honeycutt climbed to ninth and picked up two stage points. In dirty air, Honeycutt struggled to maintain his balance, and slid back to finish 12th.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Had a top-five going in stage one, but then lost spots on pit road and finished 11th. We made our way up in the second stage and had some good handling on our truck, just needed track position. On the next stop, we lost some more spots and fell to 17th. We made it back up to 12th and had a fantastic truck. Just needed track position; that seemed to be the key to the race. Thanks to Phil Gould and everyone at Moore’s Venture Foods, Niece Motorsports, and Chevrolet for everything they do for us. We’ll move onto Bristol.”

About Moore’s Venture Foods: Moore’s Venture Foods is a family-owned grocery store chain located in Oklahoma. The chain has brick-and-mortar stores in Alva, Fairfax, Shattuck, and Tonkawa, Oklahoma, and has been operated by the Moore family for three generations. To learn more, please visit www.MooresVentureFoods.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.