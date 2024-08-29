NASCAR Announces 2025 National Series Schedules

NASCAR Cup Series Goes International for First Points Race in Modern Era

With Visit to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City;

The Clash Moves to Historic Bowman Gray Stadium

Historic Venue Rockingham Speedway Added to NASCAR Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Schedules

Lime Rock Park Joins CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Slate for First Time Ever

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 29, 2024) – NASCAR continues to set historic milestones with its national series schedules, as the 2025 slates were announced today for theNASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, which expands its schedule to 25 races for the first time since 2011. New venues will highlight the various series schedules, including Bowman Gray Stadium, Rockingham Speedway and Lime Rock Park. And, as announced earlier this week, NASCAR will etch another first into the record books in 2025 when the Cup Series goes international for a points race in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 2.674-mile historic road course in Mexico City was home to the Xfinity Series from 2005-2008, but for the first time ever, the track will host an international points event in the Cup Series airing live on Prime Video on Sunday, June 15. The Xfinity Series will make its return to the course as well when cars hit the track first on Saturday, June 14. NASCAR fans can catch the live Xfinity Series action from Mexico City on The CW.

The visit to Mexico will be the second of two new tracks on the Cup Series schedule, as NASCAR’s premier series heads back to Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time in 54 years for The Clash. The traditional season-opening exhibition event which will once again air live on FOX. The racetrack hosted 29 NASCAR Grand National, now NASCAR Cup Series, races from 1958 to 1971. Bowman Gray Stadium has hosted many NASCAR legends including Richard Petty, Junior Johnson, Glen Wood, David Pearson, Ned Jarrett, Richie Evans, Jerry Cook, and others. Petty won his 100th NASCAR Grand National race in the 1969 Myers Brothers 250 at the racetrack.

“It’s no secret we’ve been bullish about growing NASCAR beyond our borders, and the 2025 schedule is an important and thrilling first milestone in that journey,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice President, Chief Venue and Racing Innovation Officer. “In addition to racing in Mexico, we’ve been able to bring back more historic and fan-favorite venues for the first time in decades across our national series. Not only will this combination of venues maintain the high levels of excitement and anticipation for NASCAR racing, but it also delivers one of the most diverse and challenging schedules anywhere in motorsports.”

As has been customary, the season will officially commence with the running of the 67th annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 live on FOX. The next 12 Cup Series races will air on FOX Sports platforms, including Homestead-Miami Speedway moving back to the spring (Sunday, March 23) and culminating with the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 18.

As previously announced, Prime Video will make its NASCAR debut with the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25. Then, following Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1, the highly anticipated In-Season Tournament will officially get underway at Michigan International Speedway (Sunday, June 8) with the first of three rounds of seeding events that will set the tournament brackets that includes the race in Mexico City (Sunday, June 15) and concludes at Pocono Raceway (Sunday, June 22).

TNT Sports will then make its return to NASCAR for the first time since 2014 when the action gets underway from Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28. As previously announced, this race will also be the start of the in-season elimination events which will take place throughout the entirety of the five-race TNT Sports portion of the season, culminating with the $1 million tournament winner being crowned on the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27. As part of the TNT Sports schedule, the Cup Series will return to the streets of Chicago for the third straight year on Sunday, July 6.

On Sunday, Aug. 3 NASCAR returns to Iowa Speedway where Cup Series coverage shifts to NBC Sports platforms for 14 consecutive races, including the entire Cup Series Playoffs and Championship finale at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Elsewhere in the Playoffs, World Wide Technology Raceway located outside St. Louis, Mo. will make its debut in the Cup Series postseason as the second race in the Round of 16 on Sunday, Sept. 7, nestled between the Playoffs opener at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 31 and the final race in the Round of 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 13.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will make its return to the Playoffs for the first time since 2017 when the Cup Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series head to Loudon on Saturday, Sept. 20 and Sunday, Sept. 21 for the first race in the Cup Series Round of 12 and last race in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Round of 10

Additional highlights in the 2025 NASCAR national series schedules include:

On Saturday, Aug. 23, the second Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will shift back to its customary spot, playing the ever-important role as the last chance for drivers to secure their spot in the Playoffs.

Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, which have hosted Cup Series Playoff races since the inception of the format in 2004, will move to new spots in the Playoffs. Kansas Speedway will move to the second race of the Round 12 on Sunday, Sept. 28 joining New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL (Sunday, Oct. 5). Talladega Superspeedway will move to the second race of the Round of 8 on Sunday, Oct. 19 joining Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, Oct. 12) and Martinsville Speedway (Sunday, Oct. 26).

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Xfinity Series return to historic Rockingham Speedway on Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, respectively. The Xfinity Series last competed at the venue from 1982 to 2004; the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series makes its return after a two-year stint in 2012 and 2013.

Bristol Motor Speedway will become the opening race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs on Friday, Sept. 12.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will expand from 23 to 25 races, a testament to the demand for its unique style of racing and intense competition.

For the first time ever, NASCAR heads to the iconic 1.5-mile road course at Lime Rock Park when the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series travels for a standalone event at the Connecticut venue on Saturday, June 28.

For tickets to 2025 NASCAR events, visit www.nascar.com/2025schedule.

FOX Sports, Prime Video, TNT Sports and NBC Sports will broadcast the 2025 Cup Series season; The CW will carry the entire Xfinity Series season and FOX Sports will once again be home to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Networks and start times will be announced at a later date.

Below are the full 2025 NASCAR national series schedules (Playoff races in bold font):

2025 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Sunday, February 2 Clash (Bowman Gray) Sunday, February 16 DAYTONA 500 Sunday, February 23 Atlanta Sunday, March 2 COTA Sunday, March 9 Phoenix Sunday, March 16 Las Vegas Sunday, March 23 Homestead-Miami Sunday, March 30 Martinsville Sunday, April 6 Darlington Sunday, April 13 Bristol Sunday, April 27 Talladega Sunday, May 4 Texas Sunday, May 11 Kansas Sunday, May 18 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) Sunday, May 25 Charlotte Sunday, June 1 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 8 Michigan Sunday, June 15 Mexico City Sunday, June 22 Pocono Saturday, June 28 Atlanta Sunday, July 6 Chicago Street Race Sunday, July 13 Sonoma Sunday, July 20 Dover Sunday, July 27 Indianapolis Sunday, August 3 Iowa Sunday, August 10 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 16 Richmond Saturday, August 23 Daytona Sunday, August 31 Darlington Sunday, September 7 World Wide Technology Raceway Saturday, September 13 Bristol Sunday, September 21 New Hampshire Sunday, September 28 Kansas Sunday, October 5 Charlotte Roval Sunday, October 12 Las Vegas Sunday, October 19 Talladega Sunday, October 26 Martinsville Sunday, November 2 Phoenix (Championship)

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Saturday, February 15 Daytona Saturday, February 22 Atlanta Saturday, March 1 COTA Saturday, March 8 Phoenix Saturday, March 15 Las Vegas Saturday, March 22 Homestead-Miami Saturday, March 29 Martinsville Saturday, April 5 Darlington Saturday, April 12 Bristol Saturday, April 19 Rockingham Saturday, April 26 Talladega Saturday, May 3 Texas Saturday, May 24 Charlotte Saturday, May 31 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, June 14 Mexico City Saturday, June 21 Pocono Friday, June 27 Atlanta Saturday, July 5 Chicago Street Race Saturday, July 12 Sonoma Saturday, July 19 Dover Saturday, July 26 Indianapolis Saturday, August 2 Iowa Saturday, August 9 Watkins Glen Friday, August 22 Daytona Saturday, August 30 Portland Saturday, September 6 World Wide Technology Raceway Friday, September 12 Bristol Saturday, September 27 Kansas Saturday, October 4 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 11 Las Vegas Saturday, October 18 Talladega Saturday, October 25 Martinsville Saturday, November 1 Phoenix (Championship)

2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Friday, February 14 Daytona Saturday, February 22 Atlanta Friday, March 14 Las Vegas Friday, March 21 Homestead-Miami Friday, March 28 Martinsville Friday, April 11 Bristol Friday, April 18 Rockingham Friday, May 2 Texas Saturday, May 10 Kansas Saturday, May 17 North Wilkesboro Friday, May 23 Charlotte Friday, May 30 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, June 7 Michigan Friday, June 20 Pocono Saturday, June 28 Lime Rock Park Friday, July 25 Lucas Oil IRP Friday, August 8 Watkins Glen Friday, August 15 Richmond Saturday, August 30 Darlington Thursday, September 11 Bristol Saturday, September 20 New Hampshire Friday, October 3 Charlotte Roval Friday, October 17 Talladega Friday, October 24 Martinsville Friday, October 31 Phoenix (Championship)

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.