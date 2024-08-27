BACK IN THE PLAYOFFS: ELLIOTT READY TO START TITLE PURSUIT AT HIS HOME TRACK

HAMPTON, Ga. (Aug. 27, 2024) – While several drivers head into Sunday night’s regular season finale hoping to secure their place in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Dawsonville, Ga.’s Chase Elliott knows he’ll have a shot at a second NCS title this fall.

A victory at Texas Motor Speedway in April locked Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team into NASCAR’s postseason, ushering the 2020 champion’s return to the playoffs after missing the cut last year.

“It’s good to have an opportunity for sure. I fought really hard to try to get back in last year and it didn’t work out so it’s way more fun when you’re in the mix,” said Elliott. “I’m really looking forward to these last 10 (races), obviously starting in Atlanta is going to be wild. What that race has turned into is nuts.”

All 16 championship contenders will hope to start their championship pursuits with a victory in the opening round at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sept. 8; a victory locks a championship contender into the next round of the playoffs. With AMS being his home track, and knowing how much sweeter it is to win there after his triumph in July 2022, Elliott has added motivation when NASCAR comes back to Georgia.

“Having experienced that satisfaction of winning at your home track I definitely think it means more,” said Elliott.

Elliott will compete against 15 other drivers for NASCAR’s biggest crown over the 10-race playoffs. Here’s a look at the full NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture with one race remaining in the regular season:

Locked In:

William Byron Daniel Suárez Kyle Larson Christopher Bell Denny Hamlin Chase Elliott Tyler Reddick Brad Keselowski Austin Cindric Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Alex Bowman Harrison Burton

23-year-old Harrison Burton pulled off the upset victory at Daytona, scoring his first career victory in his 98th start. The win flipped the script on what had been a disappointing season for the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team and guarantees Burton a spot in the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Playoffs.

Almost a Lock:

Martin Truex Jr. (+58 to the cut line) – Truex seemingly hit everything but the lottery on Saturday night, but nonetheless remains in a favorable position to make the playoffs in his final full-time season heading to Darlington, one of his strongest tracks.

On the bubble:

Ty Gibbs (+39 to the cut line) – Despite a strong top-5 finish at Daytona, Gibbs playoff future remains uncertain as a result of Burton’s unexpected win. Nonetheless, Gibbs controls his destiny at Darlington, where he scored a runner-up finish earlier this year.

Chris Buescher (+21 to the cut line) – With a top-10 result and strong finishes in the two opening stages, Buescher earned the most points among the bubble drivers. His 21 point advantage to the cut line is solid, but vulnerable if Buescher falters or another new winner emerges.

Bubba Wallace (-21 to the cut line) – Wallace recorded a solid 6th place effort in Daytona, but instead of leapfrogging back into the playoff 16 he remains on the outside looking in as a result of Burton’s victory. Wallace can still point his way into the playoffs, but he will need a strong run throughout the 500 miles Sunday night to have a chance.

Ross Chastain (-27 to the cut line) – After being collected in a big accident on lap 61 Saturday night, finishing 12th was an impressive rally for Chastain. However, scoring no stage points and finishing behind Gibbs, Buescher, and Wallace – along with Burton moving the cut line up with his win – has dropped Chastain from barely in the playoff field to well outside of it with one race remaining. That said, while it’s not likely it is possible for Chastain to point his way back to the right side of the cut line. It’s more likely Chastain will need to win at Darlington to earn a playoff berth.

Just win:

There’s 16 more drivers (including Austin Dillon, whose team lost its final appeal of a penalty that removed the playoff eligibility from his Richmond win) who can earn a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs by winning a race, so long as their victory is not encumbered by NASCAR officials.

Those drivers are:

Kyle Busch

Chase Briscoe

Todd Gilliland

Carson Hocevar

Michael McDowell

Josh Berry

Noah Gragson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Erik Jones

Ryan Preece

Daniel Hemric

Austin Dillon

Justin Haley

John Hunter Nemechek

Corey Lajoie

Zane Smith

