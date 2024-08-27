Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Darlington Raceway

Race Notes

Darlington Raceway

Cook Out Southern 500

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, September 1 at 6:00PM EDT

USA | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 10 NCS starts at Darlington Raceway, earning one top five and two top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned seven top 10s, 17 top 20s and led 49 laps.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“I’m really looking forward to racing the Cup car at Darlington. It’s another oval that is a massive challenge for me, but I had a lot of fun racing the Xfinity car there in the spring. Darlington has quickly become one of my favorite tracks to race. Excited to have Acceptance Insurance on board my 16 Kaulig Racing Chevy this weekend, it’s going to be fun!” – Shane van Gisbergen on Darlington Raceway

No. 16 Acceptance Insurance Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen will pilot the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro ZL1 for the sixth time this season at the historic Darlington Raceway. This will be Van Gisbergen’s first NCS start on the 1.366-mile track.

It was announced last week that the New Zealand native will drive in seven of the final 12 Cup races this season for Kaulig Racing.

The three-time Supercars Champion will carry the green and blue Acceptance Insurance livery this weekend at Darlington Raceway. Acceptance Insurance has been helping people save money on their car insurance for more than 50 years. The company specializes in helping drivers with imperfect records find a policy customized to their needs and their budget. Acceptance’s low-cost insurance products also include renters’ insurance, as well as many other insurance options.

Meet Van Gisbergen at the Acceptance Insurance storefront in Florence, SC (1231 S Irby St. C) on Friday, August 30th at 4 p.m. local time.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“The Southern 500 is one of those crown-jewel events that’s always a privilege to be a part of. I’m excited to be able to spend some time with my family and see a lot of great fans fill that racetrack for one of the biggest races of the year. I think we have a good opportunity to build off what we had in the spring, so hopefully we have the opportunity to showcase that.” – Daniel Hemric on Darlington Raceway

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made four NCS starts at Darlington Raceway.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), Hemric has earned one pole award, one top five, four top-10 finishes and led 56 laps at Darlington.

Following his ninth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway last weekend, Hemric has earned four top 10s, nine top-20 finishes and has led 14 laps.



Race Details

Darlington Raceway

Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, August 31 at 3:30PM EDT

USA | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 29 starts at Darlington Raceway in the NXS. The team has earned one win, five top fives and 12 top-10 finishes.

Kaulig Racing visited victory lane with Kyle Larson in the series’ first race at Darlington in 2023.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, eight top fives, 22 top-10 finishes and led 164 laps.

JOSH WILLIAMS

”I always love heading to Darlington. It’s a great track and really challenges us as drivers. We didn’t have the best run earlier this season there, but we’ve made some good progress lately, and I hope the momentum has shifted for good.” – Josh Williams on Darlington Raceway

No. 11 Call811.com Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made 10 starts at Darlington Raceway in the NXS. His best finish at the track (15th), last came in 2021.

Williams qualified in the top 10 at Darlington in the NXS in 2020.

Williams sits 17th in the NXS points standings with three top 10s and 14 laps led.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“I feel like every time we go to Darlington, I get a little bit better with our Xfinity cars. We had a really strong race car in the spring, we had some bad luck, but we had a really competitive top five car. We’ve made our cars better since then. It’s a tough racetrack; I’m still learning the key essentials of the racetrack to be faster, but it’s definitely a racetrack I have gained confidence at. Where are cars are at, I think we can go out there, run inside the top five again and maybe give ourselves an opportunity to win the race.” – AJ Allmendinger on Darlington Raceway

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made five NXS starts at Darlington Raceway. He has earned one top five and two top-10 finishes and led 36 laps.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned three top five and 11 top-10 finishes. He has led a total of 74 laps and currently sits fifth in driver points.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“Darlington is one of my favorite tracks I’ve raced so far in my NASCAR career. It’s a challenging track, but one I’m hoping to someday accomplish. Excited to have WeatherTech back on board this weekend. Hoping for another fun Saturday with my 97 Kaulig Racing team!” – Shane van Gisbergen on Darlington Raceway

No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen and the No. 97 WeatherTech team head to Darlington Raceway for his second-career NXS start at the track ‘Too Tough To Tame’.

At Darlington in May, Van Gisbergen recorded a 15th-place finish in his first-career NXS start at Darlington.

Last weekend in Daytona, Van Gisbergen recorded his 14th top-20 finish on an oval track this season.

The New Zealand native will carry the white and red WeatherTech livery this weekend at Darlington. For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. More information can be found at weathertech.com.

Van Gisbergen and his No. 97 Kaulig Racing team lead the Xfinity Series in total wins this season (three) and currently sit 12th in driver standings heading into the weekend.

