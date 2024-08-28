CLARIOS AND OPTIMA BATTERIES ANNOUNCE INDY NXT MILWAUKEE SPONSORSHIP WITH RISING STAR YUVEN SUNDARAMOORTHY

The battery industry powerhouses plan to support Wisconsin driver at ‘hometown” INDY NXT event in Milwaukee

GLENDALE, WI (Aug. 28, 2024) – Clarios, the world’s largest supplier of low-voltage batteries and solutions, as well as the company behind OPTIMA Batteries, has announced an exciting new collaboration with INDY NXT driver Yuven Sundaramoorthy. With the next round of the INDY NXT series near Clarios’ and OPTIMA Batteries’ headquarters, the team looks to debut a new look for hometown hero Sundaramoorthy’s car on the starting grid at the Hy-Vee Milwaukee 100 race on August 31.

Clarios and OPTIMA Batteries are slated to support INDY NXT rising star Yuven Sundaramoorthy.

INDY NXT, formerly known as Indy Lites, is an explosively popular open-wheel racing series that feeds directly into INDYCAR, the premier open-wheel racing series in the United States. Featuring a lineup of 16 or more cars, INDY NXT is part of the Road to Indy developmental program. It is the final step for drivers before joining the elite ranks of INDYCAR, with 14 races on America’s most challenging raceways.

Yuven Sundaramoorthy rose rapidly through the ranks of USF Pro 2000, USF2000, F1600 and karting to become the first Indian-American driver to win an INDYCAR-sanctioned event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2021 and again in 2022 as part of the USF2000 Championship. In 2024, Sundaramoorthy continues his INDY NXT push as a full-time driver for Abel Motorsports, now with support from Clarios and Optima Batteries. Most recently, he claimed his first-ever podium finish in INDY NXT at Worldwide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 18.

The Abel Motorsporrts car driven by Sundaramoorthy will feature a new Clarios-Optima livery for the upcoming round of Indy NXT in Milwaukee.

The upcoming Hy-Vee Milwaukee 100 race on August 31 will showcase the debut of the Clarios-Optima Batteries-backed Abel Motorsports car driven by Sundaramoorthy.

“The heart of OPTIMA Batteries is with motorsports and enthusiasts,” said Marketing Director of OPTIMA Batteries Cameron Douglass. “We are constantly looking for new ways to align with drivers and race teams to help take our products to the next level.”

Fans can see the Clarios-Optima INDY NXT race car in person at the Milwaukee 100 in West Allis, Wisconsin, or live exclusively on Peacock starting at 2:50 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 31. In addition to roaring around the racetrack, the CLARIOS-OPTIMA INDY NXT car will also be at a variety of events.

For more information on how to see Sundaramoorthy and the CLARIOS-OPTIMA Batteries INDY NXT car in action, click here.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

About OPTIMA® Batteries

OPTIMA high-performance automotive, marine and heavy-duty AGM batteries are manufactured by Clarios, LLC, the world’s largest manufacturer of automotive batteries. OPTIMA REDTOP®, YELLOWTOP® and BLUETOP® batteries feature state-of-the-art SPIRALCELL TECHNOLOGY®. This patented design allows OPTIMA batteries to deliver superior performance in both starting and deep cycling applications. The OPTIMA product family also includes a line of Digital Chargers, with advanced multi-stage charging to charge and maintain a variety of vehicle batteries, maximizing battery life and performance. The newest additions to the OPTIMA YELLOWTOP line are now offered in DIN group sizes H6 and H7. This offering allows a variety of modern vehicles, ranging from late-model domestic performance to European models, to experience the power and performance of OPTIMA Batteries. To learn more or to purchase OPTIMA products, please visit www.optimabatteries.com, call 1-888-8OPTIMA (1-888-867-8462) or find @OPTIMABatteries on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.