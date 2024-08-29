CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT MILWAUKEE: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

HY-VEE MILWAUKEE MILE DOUBLEHEADER

MILWAUKEE MILE

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

AUGUST 30-SEPTEMBER 1, 2024

CHEVROLET RETURNS TO THE MILWAUKEE MILE WITH MOMENTUM

Will Power Coming Off of Win in Portland and Looking to Continue His Championship Charge

Racing to victory in Portland as well as World Wide Technology Raceway, Chevrolet returns to the Milwaukee Mile with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES seeking a third-in-a-row victory, and 10th of the year, as the season sees three races remaining to the championship.

Will Power and the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet team are looking to capitalize on Power’s previous Milwaukee success, as well as his most recent win in Portland, to continue the charge for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship.

Returning to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2015, Team Chevy looks to add on to the four wins in four races during the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era since 2012, as well as three NTT P1 pole awards, and 11 podium finishes.

Chevrolet swept the podium in three of the four races in the V6 era, including in 2012, 2013, and 2014, while claiming the top two steps on the podium in 2015. In 2012, the Bowtie brand claimed the top six finishing positions, in 2013 the top five, and in 2014 the top four.

Additionally, Chevrolet has led 796 of 975 laps led from 2012 to 2015, accounting for leading 81.6% of laps at the historical one-mile oval.

Chevrolet looks to score a sixth victory at in five events at Milwaukee in the new V6 with hybrid technology era after winning the debut in Mid-Ohio, sweeping the Iowa doubleheader, World Wide Technology Raceway, and Portland.

Team Chevy has nine victories, including the prestigious 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, six earned NTT P1 Pole Awards, 11 podium finishes, and 992 laps led in 2024 with three races remaining.

Overall, Chevrolet has captured 120 race wins since 2012 in the V6 era, in addition to 135 earned NTT P1 pole awards, and 319 podium finishes.

DETROIT (August 29, 2024) – As the NTT INDYCAR SERIES marches on towards the championship round in Nashville, three races remain for Team Chevy including the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile doubleheader this weekend. Heading into the event, Chevrolet carries both victorious momentum as well as a winning history at the historical one-mile oval located at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wis.

Returning to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2015, Chevrolet holds four victories in the four events held in the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era since 2012, in addition to capturing the earned NTT P1 Pole Award three times (2013, 2014, 2015). Of those four events, Team Chevy additionally swept the podium in 2012, 2013, and 2014, while claiming the top two steps in 2015. In 2012, Team Chevy finished first through sixth, with claiming the top five finishing positions in 2013 and top four in 2014.

“Returning to the Milwaukee Mile this weekend will be exciting,” said Chevrolet INDYCAR Program Manager Rob Buckner. “With three races remaining in the championship, including two this weekend, and the ever-tight, competitive racing, it’s sure to be a show. The track races more like a road course despite it being a short track oval, and with winning history and momentum, we’re looking forward to potentially sweeping another doubleheader weekend like Iowa.”

So far in 2024, the Bowtie brand has raced to nine victories, including the prestigious 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Starting on pole six times this year, Chevrolet additionally holds 11 podium finishes and 992 laps led.

The Milwaukee Mile this weekend presents a special milestone for two Team Penske drivers, including Will Power, driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet and most recent winner on the circuit, making his 300th career start in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Saturday, his 214th for Team Chevy. Power’s teammate Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, will make his 200th consecutive start.

Since the beginning of the V6 era in 2012, Chevrolet has raced to victory 120 times as well as captured 135 earned pole awards in 213 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races. In the new hybrid era introduced to competition at Mid-Ohio this season, Team Chevy has captured five wins in six races and looks to continue that momentum with three races left in 2024.

The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile doubleheader race weekend kicks off with practice on Friday, Aug. 30 at 3:35 p.m. ET. Saturday sees qualifying at 2:15 p.m. ET, followed by the 250-lap, 250-mile Race 1 at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. The second of two 250 lap events, Race 2, takes the green flag at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network. All practice and qualifying sessions broadcast with Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 218.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (Quotes):

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Winning the pole was a massive morale boost, not just for myself, but for the entire team. Just showed how hard we’ve been working; how competitive we are and now the next step is to start collecting some trophies from the races.

The approach for this weekend, since I’ve never raced here before, will be to have a consistent car. I think we learned a lot from the test, and obviously we want to win on one of these ovals, and I think we’ll have a great shot here at Milwaukee.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Milwaukee is a very unique track. It’s flat and short and very low grip. So my approach this weekend is just going to be push the limits as much as possible early and get used to driving different lines with the car. It’s going to be hard to race there with the lanes being kind of single file. I think we’ll have a fairly good race car based on our oval experience so far this year. That doesn’t mean anything in INDYCAR racing because the field is tight. Really looking forward to finishing out strong and hopefully getting a couple more top tens. Our test there went okay, and with the application of what we learned, we should be good.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“This will be my first time racing at the Milwaukee Mile, so this will be a new challenge this weekend. Every day we’ll be learning something new, but I’m looking forward to seeing what this weekend has in store for us.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m excited to get back to some short-oval racing in Milwaukee. The ovals have been really strong for us so far and I’m confident that we’ll be competitive. I’m hoping to get back to the form we were in at Gateway and fight for a podium this weekend.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Doubleheader weekends are always exciting, and this has been a long-anticipated one with the return of the Milwaukee Mile. We need a perfect three races to finish the season and that starts this weekend.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal at Arrow McLaren:

“We’re hopping back to the Milwaukee Mile with exciting low-banked short-oval racing on tap for the first time in over a decade. We’ve been pouring over the data and brewing up some setup tweaks since we tested here in June and, as always, we’ll be aiming to leave the other cars in our draught come Saturday and Sunday in the Brew City.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

On finishing the season on the Milwaukee and Nashville ovals…

“First and foremost, I am incredibly thankful to Ed (Carpenter) for providing me this opportunity. I am excited to drive the No. 20 in the remaining three races and I am fully committed to giving the team my absolute best. While I haven’t raced at Milwaukee or Nashville before, my past performances on ovals have been strong and I’m eager to add these tracks to the list!”

Ed Carpenter, Team Owner of Ed Carpenter Racing, on Christian Rasmussen finishing the season on the Milwaukee and Nashville ovals…

“First off, this was a very difficult decision for me to make. I want to make it clear that this is not a retirement announcement. However, the reality is, I have not performed to the level that I expect of myself for the team. Christian (Rasmussen) tested at (World Wide Technology Raceway) prior to the race, and he showed me that he deserves this expanded opportunity. He also had such a strong performance during the Month of May and has earned the chance to continue his development. I am excited to watch him finish the season out strong for the No. 20 crew and the entire ECR team.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I am very excited for Milwaukee this weekend and the continuation of the oval season! It should be a good weekend. Chevy has won every oval race this season so we’re happy to have Chevy power taking us to the front! We are hoping to continue our Top 11 streak, aiming to get a Top 5 and move closer to the Top 10 in the championship. It will be busy with the doubleheader, but I am looking forward to it!”

Romain Grosjean, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“Excited to discover Milwaukee. Made some good progress at World Wide Technology Raceway on short ovals and looking to take those learnings to Milwaukee for the double-header weekend.”

Chevrolet at Milwaukee (V6 era since 2012, pre-hybrid):

Wins at Milwaukee: 4

2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2014: Will Power, from pole position

2015: Sebastian Bourdais

Earned Pole Awards at Milwaukee: 3

2013: Marco Andretti

2014: Will Power

2015: Josef Newgarden

Number of Team Chevy Podiums at Milwaukee (V6 era since 2018, pre-hybrid): 11

2012: Chevrolet swept the top six positions.

2013: Chevrolet swept the top five positions.

2014: Chevrolet swept the top four positions.

2015: Chevrolet claimed the top two steps on the podium.

Number of laps led by Team Chevy at Milwaukee (V6 era since 2018, pre-hybrid): 796 of 975 from 2012-2015 for 81.6%

2024 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

6: NTT INDYCAR SERIES race as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

5: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration since mid-2024.

213: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

120: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

135: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 138 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

3: Earned pole in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

8: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

13: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

6: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

34: Number of times Chevrolet has swept the podium in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era. In total, a manufacturer has swept the podium 54 times since 2012.

29: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

