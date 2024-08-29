Chandrasoma, Reger and Lamborghini Austin in IMSA Super Trofeo Doubleheader at Circuit of The Americas

Shehan Chandrasoma and Nikko Reger Motivated for More Victories on COTA Home Track Following First Win of the Season at Watkins Glen in June in the No. 21 Lamborghini Austin Lamborghini Huracan Evo2

Mark Brummond Makes TPC Racing Debut in No. 02 Tons of Gas Auto Collection Lamborghini Huracan Evo2

AUSTIN, Texas (August 29, 2024) – A more than two month break between races has done little to diminish the podium and race-winning momentum TPC Racing and the No. 21 Lamborghini Austin Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2 team, and co-drivers Shehan Chandrasoma and Nikko Reger, bring to a “home game” this weekend for an IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America doubleheader at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), August 30 – September 1.

On Friday and Saturday, June 21 – 22, TPC Racing and the Lamborghini Austin team broke through for their first all-podium and race-winning weekend in TPC’s first appearance at the Upstate New York Watkins Glen road course since 2022. The Glen Pro-Am class race win and podium sweep for Chandrasoma and Reger was their first in North American competition since the No. 21 duo paired up with TPC Racing a year ago. The No. 21 team and drivers won Friday’s first race at The Glen and followed it up with a third-place finish in Saturday’s second 50-minute sprint.

Now TPC Racing and its Texas-based drivers and Lamborghini dealership partner look for more podium and race-winning success in a city and on a track the No. 21 team drivers and their dealership partner call home. Chandrasoma and his family live in Austin while the Lamborghini Austin premier dealership obviously calls the Capital City of Texas home. Reger also helps keep Austin wheeled as a resident of South Austin.

The Glen victory was also the first for TPC, Chandrasoma and Reger since the final race of 2023 at Vallelunga, Italy, and a repeat win in either of this weekend’s races would be the first time TPC Racing and its drivers pulled off back-to-back race weekend wins in a season.

The TPC Racing onslaught at COTA also includes new team driver Mark Brummond bringing his LB Cup campaign over to the team for the remainder of the season. Brummond and his previous team actually paddocked under the TPC Racing awning at Watkins Glen where they secured second-place finishes in both weekend races. Now Brummond and his No. 02 Tons of Gas Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2 will be fully entered and operated by TPC at COTA and beyond.

Despite missing the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca event in May, Brummond is still in the hunt in the LB Cup title race after The Glen runner-up showings and a victory in the opening race of the year in Sebring last March. He arrives in COTA tied for third place in the LB Cup championship standings, just three points behind the second place competitor.

A three-day race weekend, the COTA Super Trofeo schedule gets underway with morning and afternoon practice sessions on Friday. Saturday begins with qualifying at 9:30 a.m. CDT with the weekend’s first 50-minute race scheduled to start later that afternoon at 6:10 p.m. CDT. Sunday’s final race of the weekend is set to go green at 10:50 a.m. CDT.

Both races stream live on NBC’s online Peacock Network in the U.S. while international viewers can watch free flag-to-flag coverage on IMSA.TV.

﻿Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “We are really excited to get back to Circuit of The Americas. This will be our third trip there this year, and we have achieved a lot of success at that track in the past. We had the opportunity to run the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2 platform at COTA in Super Trofeo competition earlier this year, so I feel like we already have a bit of a head start despite missing the Lamborghini supported test at the track more recently. The team knows what direction to go in to get the drivers off to a good start to do well. We are coming off of a very good weekend at Watkins Glen, with a victory for Shehan Chandrasoma and Nikko Reger, and we hope to keep that momentum going. This is the home track for both Shehan and Nikko and, of course, the home track for Lamborghini Austin. We welcome Mark Brummond in the No. 02 entry, and we are very excited to have him under our tent for the remainder of the season. He has done extremely well in the LB Cup class, and I know with the right support behind him, and what we have available for him at TPC Racing, he will succeed.”

Shehan Chandrasoma, Driver, No. 21 TPC Racing/Lamborghini Austin Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2: “This is my home track and I grew up watching it built from dirt to what it is today. This now my third year in Super Trofeo and I am becoming stronger, enjoying the tracks and getting to know the car. We are working with the right team, a great car and, with my co-driver Nikko Reger, I’m looking forward to the rest of the 2024 season. Huge thank yous to TPC Racing, IMSA and Lamborghini Squadra Corse for putting such a great program and a great racing series together. We are looking forward to bringing a win home for all of my family and friends!”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.