Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Lamborghini Super Trofeo Stable Takes on the Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN, Texas (August 27, 2024) — The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) team will continue its championship efforts at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Rounds 7 and 8 of the LST North America Championship. With 43 cars set to compete in the two 50-minute rounds, all four WTRAndretti driver pairings remain in championship contention across the PRO, PRO|AM and AM classes. The team will join the World Endurance Championship to take on COTA’s challenging 20 turns across the 3.426-mile track.

Danny Formal and Ryan Norman will return to their No. 1 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán LST after the duo secured their first win of the 2024 LST North America season at Watkins Glen International. The No. 1 car now sits in third in the PRO class championship standings, with just ten points separating Formal and Norman from the lead. After a double podium finish at Watkins Glen, the driver duo will look to continue their momentum as they enter the second half of the season and make a charge for the championship lead.

Nate Stacy and Nick Persing will continue their championship hunt in the No. 8 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán LST. A mixed weekend at Watkins Glen saw the duo drop to fourth in the PRO|AM championship, with misfortune ruining their race in the fifth round. However, the pair recovered well, taking a podium in the sixth round of LST North America competition in order to keep their championship hopes intact.

In the No. 10 DEX Imaging WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán LST, Graham Doyle and Ashton Harrison continue the momentum from Watkins Glen. Two solid finishes by the driver pair across the weekend saw the No. 10 team jump in the AM championship standings as they took their first podium of the season in the fifth round. Entering the second half of the season, both Doyle and Harrison look to continue their positive trajectory.

Anthony McIntosh and Glenn McGee return to pilot the No. 69 Global Power Components WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán LST as the duo looks to string together strong results to regain their championship lead in the AM class. In the last four rounds of the 2024 LST North America season, the driver pair has either stood on the podium or been struck by misfortune during the race. Now sitting in second in the AM championship, McIntosh and McGee will look to regain their consistency from the first rounds as they enter the second half of the season.

The WTRAndretti LST stable will log their first laps around the Circuit of the Americas at 10:20 a.m. CDT on Friday, August 30, with qualifying and the first race of the doubleheader commencing at 9:30 a.m. CDT and 6:10 p.m. CDT respectively on Saturday, August 31. The second race of the weekend will take place at 9:50 a.m. CDT on Sunday, September 1. Rounds 7 and 8 LST North America Championship from Circuit of the Americas will be streamed live on Peacock.

Ryan Norman, No. 1 WTRAndretti LST (PRO): “I’m feeling really good going into COTA race weekend! We had a great couple days of testing and made huge improvements in our car and it was a lot more comfortable over long run pace. We had a strong race weekend in Watkins Glen with a win and 2nd place and Danny and I will be looking to continue that consistency through the rest of the season.”

Danny Formal, No. 1 WTRAndretti LST (PRO): “COTA is up next. This was my first ever race that I did with WTRAndretti back in 2021. Kyle (Marcelli) and I got our first podium in our first race with the team, so super excited to get back there. Our test earlier in the month, we did really well. We tried a lot of stuff and we found really good balance for the car. It’s going to be extremely hot, probably one of the hottest races I’ve ever done in my life, so super excited to get going. So proud of this WTRAndretti team. We’re sitting third in the championship, a few points from the lead. Excited to get going at COTA, get back with the crew, Ryan Norman, and hopefully put the number one car where it belongs.”

Nate Stacy, No. 8 WTRAndretti LST (PRO|AM): “Excited to be back at the track this weekend in the No. 8. After doing some testing here recently with the team, I am confident we have a good racecar and can have some good results!”

Nick Persing, No. 8 WTRAndretti LST (PRO|AM): “I’m really excited to be back at COTA – it was one of my first podiums when I was racing F4 back in the day. I’ve had a lot of time at the track and hope that I can make that track time translate. The test went pretty well earlier this month. It was a little tricky adjusting to the drive style around the track in a GT car rather than a formula car, but I have no doubt I’ll figure it out by the time the race weekend comes and have a feeling it’ll be a good weekend for Nate and I.”

Graham Doyle, No. 10 DEX Imaging WTRAndretti LST (AM): “Looking ahead to my debut in the No. 10 DEX Imaging LST with Ashton. I really how can’t express how excited I am. First, just to get back in the car. It’s been a long break since Watkins Glen, so it’s going to be awesome to be back with the team again and get back to racing. Second, getting to work with Ashton further and continue progressing on our goals we set for the season and our continued improvements race after race. I think COTA will be a place we can really showcase those. As we reach the midpoint in the season and midway in the points, Ashton and I are looking to capitalize on a very strong test we recently had and looking ahead to getting some solid finishes and points that will hopefully leave us in a good position in the standings heading to the final round.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 10 DEX Imaging WTRAndretti LST (AM): “Looking forward to going back to COTA in Super Trofeo. WTRAndretti has had a lot of success there and I’ve personally had some success there in a variety of cars, so I’m looking being at as infamous of a track as COTA. Getting to experience this with Graham, his first time at our test, he did an amazing job – that track is pretty challenging. Looking forward to racing in the AM category and continuing our podium success. As we are winding down the season here in the U.S., preparing for our European tour at World Finals, I’m looking forward to working with Graham and continuing our success with WTRAndretti.”

Anthony McIntosh, No. 69 Global Power Components WTRAndretti LST (AM): “Glenn and I have prepared quite a bit for this race. The prerace work with the team has been top notch. We are looking forward to racing hard with all the other drivers in the series.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI’S DRIVER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing, now with Andretti Global (#WTRAndretti), is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. WTRAndretti has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of its Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the team has clinched eight North American PRO Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. In addition to its Lamborghini Super Trofeo stable, WTRAndretti fields a two-car GTP program with it Championship winning No 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 and No. 40 DEX Imaging Acura ARX-06 effort as well as GTD program with the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo2.