Panini America to Serve as Primary Partner for Joey Logano at Darlington Raceway Xfinity Race with AM Racing

Irving, TX – August 29, 2024 – Panini America, the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company and the official trading card partner of NASCAR, has announced that it will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 15 AM Racing Ford Mustang, driven by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, for the Xfinity Series’ Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

The race is this Saturday, August 31st, at the iconic Darlington Raceway.

Logano has been a member of Panini’s athlete roster since 2019, serving as the brand’s racing trading card ambassador and as a key element of multiple Panini NASCAR products and marketing activations, including its annual Panini VIP Experience for a sweepstakes-winning fan at the Daytona 500.

“Bringing back the fan-favorite Panini Prizm paint scheme on the No. 15 Panini America Ford will be fun to see on the track this weekend at Darlington,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America.

“We are proud to be partnering with the team at AM Racing and, of course, with Joey Logano, who has been such an important part of our many NASCAR initiatives over the years.”

Panini has had primary car partnerships on the Xfinity Series every season since 2019, and earlier this year was the primary sponsor of the No. 4 Ford Mustang driven by Josh Berry at the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. That car’s paint scheme featured basketball star Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. The Panini Prizm paint scheme is highlighted in advance of Panini’s upcoming Prizm NASCAR trading card release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joey (Logano) back to AM Racing this weekend at Darlington Raceway,” offered AM Racing team president Wade Moore. “Joey did a great job for our team at the Chicago Street Course in July, and we look forward to having another successful race together at one of our sport’s most prestigious tracks on Saturday afternoon.”

This will be Logano’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season in the No. 15 car, having finished in eighth at The Loop 110 in Chicago on July 6th. He has 30 career victories in the series.

“I’m looking forward to racing the No. 15 Panini America Ford Mustang this weekend at Darlington for many reasons,” said Joey Logano. “Darlington is a very challenging racetrack, yet it’s a fun one to battle on, as it has an older surface, and for the majority of the time, you’re racing just inches from the wall.

“The extra seat time on an important race weekend is always an added bonus and I’m pumped that Panini will be the primary with me on Saturday. I’ve celebrated in the winner’s circle in both the Xfinity and Cup Series at Darlington, and we have high hopes to add to the stat sheet by parking my No. 15 Panini America Ford Mustang for AM Racing in Victory Lane Saturday afternoon.”

About Panini America:

Panini America is a subsidiary of The Panini Group, established over 60 years ago in Modena, Italy, with subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, NASCAR, FIFA, LIV Golf, WWE, the Professional Fighters League, College, Disney and other key properties from many other licensors.

Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Elite 11 and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.

Panini has distribution channels in more than 150 countries and employs a staff of over 1,200. For more information, visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com, or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.