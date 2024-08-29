Richard Childress Racing Announces Partnership with Samsara

Jesse Love to race the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway in September

WELCOME, N.C. (August 29, 2024) – Richard Childress Racing (RCR) today announced a partnership with Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud. RCR has implemented Samsara Video-Based Safety, Vehicle Telematics, and Equipment Monitoring solutions in its fleet to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of its operations.

“RCR is consistently striving to find solutions to improve the safety and efficiency of not only our race cars, but our fleet of trucks that log thousands of miles to and from the track every week,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “This partnership with Samsara allows us to equip our hauler drivers with innovative and sustainable technology that will help our logistic operations. Our use of the Samsara platform is an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to finding much success together both on and off the track.”

Samsara helps tens of thousands of organizations in industries like transportation, construction, and field services, solve their most complex and pressing problems. The company brings data from frontline workers, equipment, vehicles, and worksites into the cloud and leverages AI models to provide real-time insights. Whether it’s keeping the workforce out of harm’s way, managing thousands of vehicles and assets, or making operations changes to increase sustainability, Samsara is essential to strengthening operations.

“The time and hard work RCR’s hauler drivers and logistics team put in is critical to the team’s performance on track. At Samsara, we’re dedicated to helping make their jobs safer and easier with technology,” said Amy Day-O’Connor, senior director of brand and creative at Samsara. “We’re excited to play a role in improving RCR’s operations and to cheer on Jesse Love as he competes for the championship.”

The No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet, driven by Jesse Love, will make its inaugural appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 7. Making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the start of the 2024 season, Love has impressed throughout his rookie campaign. The 19-year-old captured his first series victory in only the ninth race of the season and currently holds a sizeable lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year point standings. Love, a native of Menlo Park, California, is the youngest NASCAR champion in history and the reigning 2023 ARCA Menards Series champion.

Watch Love and the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 7. Live television coverage will air on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET, with the Performance Racing Network carrying the live radio broadcast.

For more information on Samsara, please visit www.samsara.com.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing, and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.