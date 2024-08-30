SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY FOR PEP BOYS FUNNY CAR ALL-STAR CALLOUT DRIVERS AT TOYOTA NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

Bob Tasca III is the top seed in loaded eight-car specialty race, which provides a memorable chance for big money and bragging rights at The Big Go

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 29, 2024) – For eight Funny Car drivers competing at the prestigious 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, the world’s biggest drag race provides a chance to do something incredibly special.

Eight standouts – Bob Tasca III, Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, Chad Green, J.R. Todd, Cruz Pedregon, Alexis DeJoria and Paul Lee – are all part of the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout specialty race, which takes place on Sunday and offers a big purse and major bragging rights as part of the world’s biggest drag race.

It’s also a chance for drivers to double-up on drag racing’s biggest stage, something Ron Capps did two years ago when he won the Callout and then The Big Go for the first time. Capps has a chance to replicate that this weekend, while a trio of drivers – Hagan, Green and Todd – have the unique opportunity to win a remarkable three times in a single weekend.

All three are part of the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, with the bonus race serving as another opportunity for Indy glory at the Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals.

The first round of the Pep Boys Funny Car All-Star Callout takes place at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 1, with the semifinals at 2:40 p.m. and the final round at 4:30 p.m. A special broadcast of the Callout takes place on FOX at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The winning driver who makes the quickest run in the opening round will select their semifinal opponent, with a big purse and major bragging rights on the line in the finals.

Tasca, driver of the 11,000-horsepower Ford Performance Mustang Dark Horse, will get the first chance to select his opponent, with the first-round picks taking place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Top Eliminator club.

“If I was trying to win one round, winner-take-all, I would put an awful lot of thought into it. But the whole spirit of the Callout, you want to win the Callout, not just one round,” Tasca said. “To win it, you’ve got to win three rounds and you’ve got to win against the best of the best.

“We’ll have some fun with it, but the whole point is to win the entire Callout, not just that first round. Indy is one of the most epic races of your whole career and I get chills just thinking about it. I’ve been coming here since I was 12 years old and I have so many memories there. I haven’t gotten that Indy trophy yet, but we’ll be laser-focused. But it’s going to be tough going against a field this close.”

Here’s what the other seven drivers competing in the Pep Boys All-Star Funny Car Callout had to say approaching the specialty race and the huge weekend in Indy:

Ron Capps, driver of the NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra: “It’s going to come down to having your act together, but it’s going to be fun. You’ve got to wait and see what happens – the last two years proved that. Right now, there’s so many cars running well, so if you call someone out, it could come back to haunt you. You’ve got to approach it like a race, but the Callout has brought in a whole new aspect. We (make the selection) as a team and I guess we’ll wait and see what Tasca does.”

Matt Hagan, driver of the Dodge Direct Connection//SRT Hellcat: “You’ve got to put yourself up against the wall and press. We seem to do well with that and it’s just one of those things where we’re supposed to do well here and we need to do well. Sometimes, you’ve just got to let it come to you. We’ve got the car and you’ve just got to try and make it happen. To think about trying to win all of it is overwhelming. You would be blessed to just win one time, so I think you just have to be realistic and let it happen.”

Chad Green, driver of the Bond-Coat Ford Mustang: “We feel a little behind the eight-ball, but hopefully we’ll come out at Indy and the car will be back where it’s been and we’ll make a good run at this. I think it just adds a lot of excitement to the weekend and what is already the biggest weekend of the year even more exciting. It’s awesome and I’m just so honored to be involved. It’s going to make the weekend that much more fun.”

J.R. Todd, driver of the DHL Toyota GR Supra: “The guys have been working hard the past week and it’s nice to have the group of guys I do. Hopefully, we can come out swinging and do well in qualifying so we can really be focused on racing in the Callout on Sunday. I’m just glad to be in it. You’ve just got to go out there and do your job, and I hope I’m the one racing for big money on Sunday and Monday.”

Cruz Pedregon, driver of the Snap-On Tools Dodge SRT Hellcat: “I feel like we’re ready, but we’re going to have to be. The car is starting to come around. I feel like we need to qualify in the top half and our car will be one to watch. I’m a competitor and also a fan, and I think the Callout is really cool when someone picks an opponent that’s right up there. I hope it continues this year and all the cars are really good.”

Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Cafe Toyota GR Supra: “We definitely need to make up some ground. It’s not for a lack of effort, but we’ve just been having some struggles. I hope now is the time we’re going to shine. I know I’m ready to go and my team is as well. The team that makes the less mistakes is going to come out on top.”

Paul Lee, driver of the McLeod Racing/FTI Performance Dodge Charger: “Since last year, we’ve been qualifying really well, so it’s well-deserved by the team. We wanted to be in this and being in this gave us a little more incentive to try and do well. It is exciting because we’ve never been involved in one. I remember watching those specialty races in Indy growing up, so it’s going to be cool to be a part of it this weekend.”

The specialty event promises to be a huge attraction at the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, which will be one of the biggest in the illustrious history of The Big Go. It features the final Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge of the year, as well as the special Sox & Martin Hemi Challenge presented by the McCandless Collection and the Rooftec Comp Cash Clash, along with racing in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ and NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, plus:

A special 70th anniversary NHRA U.S. Nationals pennant for the first 8,000 fans in attendance for eliminations on Monday, Sept. 2.

Free parking for all fans and children 12-under admitted free.

An unforgettable Top Eliminator Club experience, including NHRA driver appearances, food and drink, TEC gift bag, starting line seats and much more.

The biggest field in drag racing, with more than 900 cars competing at the event.

Last year, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won, with Brown, Capps and Smith winning at Indy for the second straight year. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FOX and FS1, including eliminations on FOX at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 2.

Kalitta currently leads the Top Fuel ranks, while Austin Prock’s debut season in Funny Car has been a huge success as he leads the way. Dallas Glenn is the Pro Stock points leader, while Gaige Herrera has six wins to his credit in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Other stars to watch include Top Fuel’s Ashley, Brittany Force, Shawn Langdon and racing legend Tony Stewart, who will make his Indy Top Fuel debut, Funny Car’s Jack Beckman, Pro Stock’s Erica Enders, Greg Anderson and Aaron Stanfield, and Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Chase Van Sant and Jianna Evaristo.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 6:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 30, two rounds at 12 and 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 12 and 3:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept 2.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, and eliminations at 12 p.m. on FS1 on Monday, shifting to FOX at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

2024 Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout Final Standings

Bob Tasca III Ron Capps Matt Hagan Chad Green J.R. Todd Cruz Pedregon Alexis DeJoria Paul Lee

(Note: Tasca will get the first selection for the opening round, followed by the next-highest seeded driver until matchups are set.)

PEP BOYS NHRA FUNNY CAR ALL-STAR CALLOUT SCHEDULE (ET):

Saturday, Aug. 31:

11:30 AM – Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout first-round selections in Top Eliminator Club (Get your TEC Tickets Today!)

Sunday, Sept. 1

10:00 AM – Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout autograph session at Pep Boys display

1:00 PM – Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout opening ceremonies

1:05 PM – First round for Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout

2:40 PM – Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout for round two. This will be conducted at the top end. The winning driver who makes the quickest run in the first round earns the right to select their semifinal opponent.

4:30 PM – Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout final round

5:00 PM – Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout show airs on FOX

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.