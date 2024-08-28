NHRA AT INDIANAPOLIS: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 TOYOTA NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

LUCAS OIL INDIANAPOLIS RACEWAY PARK

CLERMONT, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & STATS

AUGUST 30-SEPTEMBER 2, 2024

CHEVROLET LOOKS TO RACE TO THE HISTORIC NHRA U.S. NATIONALS WINNER’S CIRCLE WITH JOHN FORCE RACING AT INDIANAPOLIS

Team Chevy looks to race to the Winner’s Circle this weekend at the crown jewel event of the year, the 2024 Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Aug. 29-Sept. 1.

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, enters the Indianapolis race weekend with a stronghold on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Funny Car championship standings, leading Bob Tasca, III by 218 points in second and Matt Hagan by 230 in third.

The first to clinch a spot in the Countdown to the Championship in Seattle, Prock has already raced his way to the Winner’s Circle in his debut Funny Car season four times, and a fifth at the season-opening PRO Super Star Shootout event at Bradenton.

Racing on behalf of John Force, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, Jack Beckman, a two-time U.S. Nationals winner (2015, 2020).

Beckman, who is a decorated 33-time event winner and 2003 Funny Car champion, returns to the seat after a hiatus since 2020 and will accumulate points on behalf of the 16-time champion and is seeking a 17th championship title for Force.

While still seeking her first victory since Las Vegas 2 in 2022 and her first U.S. Nationals Wally trophy, Brittany Force, driver of the Chevrolet Accessories Top Fuel dragster, looks to turn around her season at the “Big Go” and shift momentum through the Countdown to the Championship. She currently sits 10th in the points standings heading into the U.S. Nationals.

Appropriately, a special Chevrolet Accessories paint scheme will be featured on Brittany’s Top Fuel dragster with John Force Racing, competing in the biggest event of the year.

Featured on Force’s Top Fuel dragster for the biggest event of the year, Chevrolet Accessories will adorn her John Force Racing ride for the Indianapolis event.

KB Titan Racing holds steady to the first and second positions in the Pro Stock championship standings, with Dallas Glenn leading Greg Anderson by 184 points, while Elite Motorsports’ Erica Enders sits third behind Glenn by 206 points.

Additionally in competition this weekend, the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown COPO Camaros as well as the Factory X Team Chevy teams, will compete for the season’s biggest prize, the prestigious U.S. Nationals Wally trophy.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of my Cornwell Tools Chevy Camaro SS. It’s been good to reset after a tough weekend and ready to get back on track! We had a great test session and have been hard at it at JFR to make sure we’re prepared to win! We would love to put Team Chevy in the winner’s circle at our biggest event of the year.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“The last year that I raced, (in 2020), the world as falling apart. There were four National events at Indy…but only one U.S. Nationals, and I left with the trophy. Fast Forward four years, and now I am strapped into a Chevy Camaro that I think is the baddest racecar in the pits, driving for the coolest car owner, at the biggest race of the year. We have a realistic shot at winning ‘The Big Go’ for PEAK.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“We are at the final race before this countdown kicks off and the biggest of our season. It is going to be a fight for this Chevrolet Accessories team to stay in the top 10 and give ourselves the best shot at chasing down the title this season. We’ve been very successful over the last few seasons in Indy. We have been to the finals in recent years and hope to continue that tradition in 2024 and take home the Wally.

“The U.S. Nationals race is the event that everybody wants to win. It is our most prestigious race on the circuit and it is the home to our JFR race team. I feel this team has put in such a great effort over the last two years. Winning this week would be redemption.”

How to Watch:

The Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park airs first with qualifying on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. ET with FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Sunday additionally sees the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car Callout at 5 p.m. on FOX followed by additional qualifying coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Race day Monday sees Finals airing at 12 p.m. ET on FS1 followed by coverage shifting to FOX at 2 p.m. ET. Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,461: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time). (One round win was captured by Jack Beckman in Brainerd, 2024 while racing on behalf of Force who is currently recovering from an on-track incident in Richmond, 2024).

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 631.

167: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

165: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

85: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

47: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh-consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

26: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.