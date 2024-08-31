ASHLEY, TODD, GLENN & HALL WIN FINAL MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE OF SEASON IN INDY

Ashley, Prock, Enders and Herrera claim season-long titles in bonus race

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 31, 2024) – Justin Ashley picked up his fourth victory in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, defeating Ida Zetterstrom in the Top Fuel final of the bonus race as part of this weekend’s 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals.

J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and John Hall (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the final Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge at the 14th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

In the final round against Zetterstrom, Ashley went 4.085-seconds at 260.01 mph in his 11,000-horsepower Scag Power Equipment/Toyota dragster, also clinching the overall season title in the bonus race for a second straight year. Ashley has enjoyed a stellar 10 wins in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge over the past two seasons, earning 13 bonus points for the Countdown to the Championship playoffs this year.

“We feel good. We take the Mission Foods Challenge very seriously,” Ashley said. “It’s important for a number of reasons. Obviously, we want to run well because it’s a part of qualifying and help position ourselves well for raceday, but it’s also points that are going to be added on before the Countdown starts, which is super important to us.

“Anything that we could win, we want to see win lights whether it’s the Mission Challenge or even in qualifying then of course on raceday. I’m super happy for the team, happy for the guys and everybody at Scag Power Equipment. We’ll enjoy it, but then we have to shift our focus to tomorrow.”

Funny Car’s J.R. Todd made the first step in what he hopes is a huge weekend, getting his third Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win of the year after defeating Chad Green in the final round with a run of 3.953 at 325.22 in his 11,000-horsepower DHL Toyota GR Supra. Todd is also in the Pep Boys Funny Car All-Star Callout on Sunday, giving the former world champion a rare opportunity to win three times in one weekend.

“We have to thank Mission Foods for allowing us to have the opportunity to race for those bonus points – they’ll come in handy when the Countdown comes around,” Todd said. “We’re already spotting (Austin) Prock over a full round with all the points that he’s racked up, so it’s nice to add to our reset, whatever that may be after Monday. Hopefully, we can put ourselves in a good position to maybe finish second in the regular season going into the Countdown and see where we stack up.”

Prock was the dominant overall champion of the bonus race thanks to an incredible seven victories this year. In the two-year existence of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, it’s the most wins anyone has picked up in a single season, giving Prock a whopping 23 bonus points for the playoffs.

In Pro Stock, Dallas Glenn claimed his second Mission #2Fast2Tasty victory of the year, going 6.621 at 206.83 in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro, defeating a red-lighting Mason McGaha in the final round of the bonus race. Glenn has enjoyed a strong season in the bonus race and the points leader in the category will also take 12 bonus points into the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

“This feels good. I don’t have the greatest track record in these bonus races, so it was good to seal another #2Fast2Tasty win,” Glenn said. “I think we have good momentum going into raceday even though we have another day of qualifying ahead of us. It’s going to be pretty interesting.

“We’re figuring stuff out, we’re getting better, I’m getting the car figured out better and trying to cut better lights. I had a great light against Aaron first round, and If I was .017 on the tree I would have lost. We’re coming into a stride right at the right time.”

Erica Enders won the overall Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge championship in the category on the strength of three wins and two runner-up finishes in the bonus race. She’ll take 13 bonus points into the Countdown to the Championship.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s John Hall earned his first-ever win in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, getting the victory when teammate Matt Smith went red in the final round of the bonus race. Hall, a former U.S. Nationals winner, has come on strong at the right time on his Denso Auto Parts Buell, making a pair of impressive runs on Saturday.

“Today was a great day. I honestly didn’t know what to expect because we didn’t get to make a run on Friday night,” Hall said. “Normally, missing the first run wouldn’t be a big deal but when you have to go right into the Mission Challenge, you don’t know what the bike will run or what kind of a light you’ll have. I did just fine in the first run with a .011 light and I’m not sure what happened in the second, but I have to thank Matt for going red because I was way off.”

Gaige Herrera claimed the overall title in the category, slipping past Matt Smith on a tiebreaker. Both standouts finished with 12 bonus points for the playoffs, but Herrera won the tiebreaker by virtue of his three overall Challenge wins to Smith’s two.

Final qualifying begins at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge final results from the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Top Fuel Challenge — Justin Ashley, 4.085 seconds, 260.01 mph def. Ida Zetterstrom, 4.541 seconds, 171.55 mph.

Funny Car Challenge — J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.953, 325.22 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.151, 301.87.

Pro Stock Challenge — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.621, 206.83 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Challenge — John Hall, Buell, 6.846, 198.09 def. Matt Smith, Buell, Foul – Red Light.

INDIANAPOLIS — Final Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge round-by-round results from the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA TOP FUEL CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Ida Zetterstrom, 3.776, 327.51 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.849, 284.87; Justin Ashley, 3.738, 332.84 def. Josh Hart, 4.482, 174.48;

FINAL — J. Ashley, 4.085, 260.01 def. I. Zetterstrom, 4.541, 171.55.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.090, 283.85 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.262, 212.36; J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.918, 323.12 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.918, 329.50;

FINAL — J. Todd, 3.953, 325.22 def. C. Green, 4.151, 301.87.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA PRO STOCK CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.616, 206.39 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.616, 205.51; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.609, 206.92 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.601, 206.23;

FINAL — D. Glenn, 6.621, 206.83 def. M. McGaha, Foul – Red Light.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — John Hall, 6.830, 198.76 def. Hector Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.836, 199.35 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.856, 199.29;

FINAL — J. Hall, 6.846, 198.09 def. M. Smith, Foul – Red Light.