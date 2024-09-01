PAUL LEE WINS PEP BOYS FUNNY CAR ALL-STAR CALLOUT AT TOYOTA NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

B. Force, Prock, Anderson & Herrera also all qualify No. 1 at The Big Go

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 1, 2024) – Funny Car’s Paul Lee won a specialty race for the first time in his NHRA career on Sunday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, defeating Bob Tasca in the final round of the Pep Boys Funny Car All-Star Callout as part of the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals.

In other racing action, Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all qualified No. 1 at the 14th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Lee, who was seeded eighth in the eight-car field and appeared in a specialty race for the first time, went 4.243-seconds at 328.38 mph in his 11,000-horsepower McLeod Racing/FTI Performance Dodge Charger to slip past Tasca’s 4.255. Both cars drove into smoke near the finish line, but Lee had enough to coast to the victory, which nets the veteran the $80,000 prize. Lee beat Ron Capps and defending world champion Matt Hagan earlier on Sunday to reach the final round of the specialty race.

He left first on Tasca and held on for the win, which is certainly Lee’s biggest moment in the Funny Car ranks. Lee has made impressive strides this year with Jonnie Lindberg as his crew chief and John Medlen offering guidance as well.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my whole team. They really worked their butts off today, changed engines between first and second round and did a flawless job,” Lee said. “This is a team sport. I’m here representing my team, but it’s a true team sport and I just remember growing up watching all the specialty shootouts in the past and then growing up and getting to be in one and win it? I’m over the moon.

“I’m in it, I don’t care who I race. I didn’t really care because you have to beat everybody. Look at the cars you have to race, these are the top cars in the country. I don’t look at this as stress, I look at it as opportunity. This time, it was an opportunity to win $80,000. Tomorrow, I look at it the same way. I have the opportunity to win the U.S. Nationals.”

Top Fuel’s Brittany Force has enjoyed the weekend she has needed so far, securing the No. 1 qualifier when Saturday’s 3.693 at 333.08 in her 11,000-horsepower Chevrolet Accessories dragster. It’s the 48th top qualifier for the two-time world champ and Force needed every bit of it this weekend, entering the U.S. Nationals 10th in points. She’ll enter raceday with a 58-point advantage over 11th-place Josh Hart and Force will need to stay in the top 10 to earn a spot in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. That means plenty is on the line for Force on Monday as she opens eliminations against Shawn Langdon.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a weekend,” Force said. “We’ve done really well and we’re wearing a No. 1 qualifier hat. We ended up No. 1 and haven’t done that since the very beginning of the season. That’s a huge deal, but we are right now so focused on tomorrow and what it takes to stay in this thing. We’re sitting 10th and we can get bumped out. This team, we want to be in a hunt for a championship. We’ve done great so far and done everything that we can..

“If it wasn’t Langdon, it’d be somebody else and there is no easy team or driver out here. We’ve seen crazier things happen on raceday. We’re going to give it our all, we’re in a really good position, we have to focus on that and just stay in our lane – focus on what our team can do, what our goals are, what we want to accomplish.”

Points leader and reigning world champion Doug Kalitta did not qualify, going 3.793 during the final qualifying session. His teammate, Langdon, bumped him out on the next pass, going 3.784 to go to 16th. He’ll take on Force in the opening round, while Kalitta won’t qualify for the first time since 2010, an incredible span of 301 races.

Tony Stewart qualified in the second spot with his 3.707 at 331.04 and T.J. Zizzo is third with a 3.716 at 332.67.

In Funny Car, Austin Prock easily held on to the No. 1 spot, as Saturday’s stellar pass of 3.855 at 328.38 in his 11,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS handed the points leader a remarkable 10th No. 1 qualifier this season. It’s been nothing short of a spectacular season for Prock in his rookie season in the category and this was another major moment for the young standout who earned his first career U.S. Nationals No. 1 qualifier. Prock will try to turn that into his first U.S. Nationals victory on Monday, where he will open eliminations against Chris King.

“It’s pretty cool, I didn’t even think about it until today and not very many people get to qualify No. 1 here at the U.S. Nationals. It’s our biggest race of the year, and I’m definitely proud of this team,” Prock said. “They all work really hard and deserve results like this. I was proud to be able to get the car down the track in a nice, neat fashion all five runs, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.

“Earlier this week I got a new attitude, and I’ve just been having fun. When you get punched in the face like I did (in Brainerd), that’ll change a man. I got a new attitude and it’s been working so far. I’m having fun and can’t wait for tomorrow. It’s going to be a great show for the fans, and that’s how the U.S. Nationals should be.”

Tasca took the second spot with a 3.871 at 336.23 and Jack Beckman, racing for John Force, qualified third thanks to a run of 3.877 at 329.10.

For a third straight day, Greg Anderson stayed atop the Pro Stock field and for the third straight day, the veteran improved on his performance, going 6.575 at 207.88 in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro. Weather conditions should allow for Anderson to improve again on Monday during eliminations, where the five-time world champion will have a chance to win The Big Go for the eighth time. He’ll open raceday against Camrie Caruso, looking for his third win of 2024. It’s already been a rewarding weekend for the veteran, making the quickest run in all five qualifying sessions, but success on Monday is the biggest thing and Anderson feels confident his team is on track.

“The big day is Monday but it’s been near perfection for three days straight and that’s a helluva confidence builder,” Anderson said. “It certainly makes me feel good, the car feels great, engine is running great, crew is right on point making decisions. Hopefully, we can make that go for four more runs tomorrow and make some magic here at Indy. I feel great, a lot of confidence in the group, the team, and that helps as a driver and makes you get up on the wheel as a driver.

“I need to get it done. That’s not just me, it’s the entire race team. We need to race error free, like we qualified and get the job done, win the race. I’ve got the horse, I need to ride that sucker to the finish line and ride it proud. That’s what I plan on doing tomorrow. I love racing here at Indy. It would be tough to find a more special race than when I won my 100th race here. You never know when you’re going to get another one. The very next one I get, if I can get another one, will be the best one I ever had.”

Defending world champion Erica Enders remained in second with a 6.592 at 207.11, while Jeg Coughlin Jr. took third with a 6.598 at 207.50.

After two days of strong performances from Matt Smith Racing, Pro Stock Motorcycle points leader Gaige Herrera had his day on Sunday, picking up the No. 1 qualifier with a standout run of 6.809 at 197.71 on his RevZilla/Mission Foods/Vance & Hines. It was a strong weekend turnaround for the defending world champion, who picks up his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season with the impressive run. He’ll open eliminations against Wesley Wells, trying to pick up his first victory at the world’s biggest drag race. It’s one of the few events Herrera didn’t win a year ago and he’ll get a chance for redemption on Monday.

“It’s good to get the No. 1 spot for Vance & Hines. This is big for us,” Herrera said. “I was happy to run 6.80 and I’ve got to credit Mother Nature because the [cool weather] helped us. I just didn’t think it would be good enough to stick. I was surprised that it did. It should be even cooler tomorrow, so I think you’ll see some 6.70s for sure.

“We tested here a couple of weeks ago and it helped quite a bit. The air was close to what we had this morning, so we got good data. We’re in a good spot for Monday. That goes for me and Richard [Gadson], Kelly [Clontz], and Geno [Scali]. I think we’ll also do well tomorrow.”

Matt Smith took the second spot with a 6.816 at 196.90 and John Hall qualified third after going 6.830 at 198.76.

Eliminations for the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals begin at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the 14th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Sunday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Brittany Force, 3.693 seconds, 333.08 mph vs. 16. Shawn Langdon, 3.784, 320.36; 2. Tony Stewart, 3.707, 331.04 vs. 15. Doug Foley, 3.776, 313.80; 3. T.J. Zizzo, 3.716, 332.67 vs. 14. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.776, 327.51; 4. Antron Brown, 3.723, 331.94 vs. 13. Clay Millican, 3.774, 331.12; 5. Tripp Tatum, 3.729, 328.54 vs. 12. Josh Hart, 3.772, 326.63; 6. Steve Torrence, 3.736, 332.84 vs. 11. Billy Torrence, 3.764, 332.34; 7. Justin Ashley, 3.738, 332.84 vs. 10. Dan Mercier, 3.763, 319.75; 8. Tony Schumacher, 3.739, 326.32 vs. 9. Shawn Reed, 3.755, 325.53.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Doug Kalitta, 3.793, 329.10; 18. Jasmine Salinas, 3.814, 317.64; 19. Krista Baldwin, 3.863, 285.29; 20. Lex Joon, 3.927, 313.95.

Funny Car — 1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.855, 328.38 vs. 16. Chris King, Dodge Charger, 4.079, 302.21; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.871, 336.23 vs. 15. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.046, 303.30; 3. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.877, 329.10 vs. 14. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.008, 321.04; 4. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.890, 327.82 vs. 13. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.006, 311.70; 5. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.896, 331.28 vs. 12. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.986, 292.58; 6. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.901, 325.53 vs. 11. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.931, 315.49; 7. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.901, 313.37 vs. 10. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.918, 323.12; 8. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.908, 327.66 vs. 9. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.911, 323.50.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Dave Richards, 4.105, 297.94; 18. Justin Schriefer, 6.801, 99.59.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.575, 207.88 vs. 16. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.628, 205.72; 2. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.592, 207.11 vs. 15. Sienna Wildgust, Camaro, 6.625, 207.27; 3. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.598, 207.50 vs. 14. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.624, 205.82; 4. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.598, 206.70 vs. 13. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.623, 205.94; 5. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.600, 207.59 vs. 12. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.623, 206.54; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.601, 208.07 vs. 11. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.616, 205.51; 7. David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.602, 207.62 vs. 10. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.616, 206.39; 8. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.603, 207.43 vs. 9. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.609, 206.92.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Deric Kramer, 6.640, 205.26; 18. Chris McGaha, 6.652, 207.24; 19. Derrick Reese, 6.668, 206.54; 20. Larry Morgan, 6.670, 206.67; 21. Kenny Delco, 6.705, 205.76.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.809, 197.71 vs. 16. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.326, 181.06; 2. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.816, 196.90 vs. 15. Ron Tornow, Victory, 7.058, 190.46; 3. John Hall, Beull, 6.830, 198.76 vs. 14. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 7.012, 191.73; 4. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.834, 196.64 vs. 13. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 7.008, 191.59; 5. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.856, 199.29 vs. 12. Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.998, 193.54; 6. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.859, 197.94 vs. 11. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.954, 192.55; 7. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.864, 196.64 vs. 10. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.935, 194.60; 8. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.887, 195.73 vs. 9. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.929, 193.52.