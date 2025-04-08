GRIDLIFE South Carolina Festival Expands to Three Days of Racing, Drifting, Car Shows and Concert at Carolina Motorsports Park

GRIDLIFE South Carolina includes a star-studded driver lineup and nearly 30 hours of drifting on two different tracks with day and night sessions

KERSHAW, S.C. (8 April 2025) – The perfect mix of fast cars, unforgettable playlists and pure adrenalin will once again fill the air as the GRIDLIFE South Carolina Festival returns to Carolina Motorsports Park April 11-13. Now in its third year, the event has expanded into a full three-day GRIDLIFE motorsports festival, bringing more action, entertainment, celebrity drivers, and—most notably—more drifting than ever before.

GRIDLIFE South Carolina is the ultimate blend of heart-pounding racing and festival vibes, featuring nearly 30 hours of freestyle drift sessions, complementing intense wheel-to-wheel competition from the Eibach GRIDLIFE Touring Cup Championship and the newly renamed GRIDLIFE RUSH Series, high-speed GRIDLIFE TrackBattle Time Attack and a dynamic car showcase. The weekend is set to a backdrop of live music and high-energy entertainment, including performances from DJ Xcape, Jake Panda, JEFE and Emo Nite’s special Grave Rave Set.

“GRIDLIFE South Carolina has grown into one of the most exciting stops on our festival calendar, and expanding to a full three-day format lets us take things to the next level,” said Chris Stewart, GRIDLIFE President. “With more drifting, more than 200 drivers competing in eight races and an even bigger music and lifestyle experience, this is shaping up to be the wildest GRIDLIFE South Carolina yet.”

GRIDLIFE Drift: Expanding the Ultimate Drifting Experience

This year, GRIDLIFE South Carolina Festival will deliver nonstop sideways action, with seven full-course drift jam sessions spread throughout the weekend with drifting nearly every half hour on the karting track to keep the energy going for nearly 30 hours.

The 2.28-mile Carolina Motorsports Park road course serves as the ultimate stage for full-course drift, featuring a high-speed layout that challenges drivers to link long corners and push their skills to the limit. Only licensed GRIDLIFE Drift drivers are permitted on the big track, ensuring a high level of performance.

Complementing the full course GRIDLIFE Drift jam sessions, the 0.7-mile karting circuit and skid pad will see constant drift action, with open sessions welcoming all skill levels to get sideways in a more intimate setting.

Friday (April 11) and Saturday (April 12) night, the festival transforms as GRIDLIFE’s NIGHT SHIFT DRIFT presented by Drift HQ lights up the track. When the sun sets, drift cars will switch on their glow lights, illuminating the karting circuit in a neon-lit, tire-shredding showcase of skill and style. Some of the biggest names in the grassroots drifting scene, including former Formula Drift PRO and Falken Tire driver Justin Pawlak and Influencer and Nappy Boy Automotive driver Hert, will take on the challenge from drifting full-course to drifting under the lights.

GRIDLIFE RUSH Series Returns with New Name & Big Names

The GRIDLIFE RUSH Series now features both the RUSH SR and the new SRX model. The series has surged in popularity, with field sizes regularly exceeding 25 cars last season.

A star-studded driver lineup will make its mark at GRIDLIFE South Carolina, including YouTube personalities TJ Hunt, Grant Anderson, and Evan Shanks. Racing alongside them are series regulars Ryan Leach and Jason Oehler, with IMSA and American Le Mans Series veteran James French also joining the field. The GRIDLIFE RUSH Series will stage four races throughout the weekend, adding a thrilling layer of high-performance wheel-to-wheel competition.

Eibach GRIDLIFE Touring Cup Championship Rockets into Seventh Season

The newly renamed (read announcement) Eibach GRIDLIFE Touring Cup Championship (GLTC) launches its seventh season with a nearly 40-car field set to take the green flag four times during the weekend. The ultra-competitive grassroots racing series welcomes back 2020 champion Eric Kutil and reigning champion Matan Rosenberg, alongside notable drivers such as James Cathers, Eric Magnussen, and the duo of Thomas Lathrop and Carlos Mendez.

This season also sees an influx of rookies transitioning from the GRIDLIFE TrackBattle Time Attack series to GLTC, including Christian Aranha and Alan Newsome. Fans can expect some of the closest, most unpredictable wheel-to-wheel racing in grassroots motorsports.

TrackBattle Time Attack: The Pursuit of Perfection

GRIDLIFE TrackBattle Time Attack is back with a packed field of nearly 90 competitors, pushing their machines to the limit in a battle for the fastest lap. A revised format for 2025 blends Podium Sprint qualifying with classic TrackBattle heats, culminating in a last-chance shootout on Sunday to determine the final podium results.

Many returning drivers, including Mario Mirone, Evan McLaren, Stan Fayngold and Jerami Bailey, will fight for supremacy in their respective classes. Notably, GLTC competitors Luke McGrew and Austin Hertel will also take on the TrackBattle challenge, both debuting new Chevrolet Corvette C8s in time attack competition.

GRIDLIFE TrackBattle features seven distinct classes. Among the drivers taking on the challenge is pro skateboarder-turned-rally driver Bucky Lasek, piloting his Subimods-backed Subaru.

GRIDLIFE Motoring Meet Presented By FCP Euro: The Best Builds in the Southeast Take the Spotlight

For those who love admiring incredible builds, the GRIDLIFE Motoring Meet Presented By FCP Euro will put some of the finest modified, performance, and exotic vehicles on display. Hand-picked feature cars, club displays, and themed car corrals bring together the best of the automotive scene, right in the heart of the paddock.

From high-horsepower drift builds to pristine vintage restorations, the car showcase is a celebration of automotive passion and creativity

Aftergrid Party, New Partnerships and More

GRIDLIFE South Carolina is turning up the excitement both on and off the track with an electrifying mix of racing, music, and brand activations.

The Aftergrid Party returns with a special Emo Nite Grave Rave Set, blending throwback anthems and underground club vibes for a high-energy festival experience. Fans can enjoy an immersive experience with partner activations from Queen City Overland, and Subimods as well as a bustling vendor marketplace, local food trucks, and the free GRIDLIFE Arcade Presented by Logitech G.

The new trackside Turn 14 Partner Lounge will also make its debut at GRIDLIFE South Carolina, offering an immersive experience for both Turn 14 competitors and customers.

Tickets and Streaming

Tickets for GRIDLIFE South Carolina Festival are available now, starting at $49. Kids 12 and under are free with an adult ticket. Weekend camping spots are also available for those looking to stay and party all three days. For tickets, visit: https://www.grid.life/south-carolina

For fans unable to attend in person, the on-track action will be streamed live Friday through Sunday on GRIDLIFE’s Twitch and YouTube channels, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Friday. Subscribe for free here: https://www.youtube.com/gridlife.

About GRIDLIFE

GRIDLIFE is a motorsports and automotive lifestyle brand that has created a community of enthusiasts and participants across the United States. With a focus on inclusivity, accessibility, and a shared passion for cars and motorsports, GRIDLIFE hosts events that include live music, structured racing and open track time, bringing together a diverse community of people who share a love for all things automotive.

Online at: www.grid.life

Instagram: @gridlifeofficial

Facebook: @gridlifeofficial

YouTube: www.youtube.com/gridlife