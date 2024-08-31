Christian Eckes Joins Kaulig Racing in 2025

Christian Eckes to Drive the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series

Lexington, N.C. (August 31, 2024) – Kaulig Racing announces NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) Regular Season Champion and playoff contender, Christian Eckes, will join the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) driver lineup starting in 2025.

The 23-year-old will take over the No. 16 Chevrolet, after the team announced AJ Allmendinger’s full-time return to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) earlier this month. In addition to competing for the NXS Championship, Eckes will compete for the NXS Rookie of the Year title.

“Matt Kaulig and I have invested a lot of time thinking and planning for what the future of Kaulig Racing looks like,” said team president, Chris Rice. “We’re continuing to improve our Xfinity program, and we are making decisions to help us do that. Christian [Eckes] has proven himself in the Truck Series and we’re excited to have him take the next step in his career and be a part of our program beginning in 2025.”

Eckes, currently scored second in NCTS driver standings, has earned three wins in the 2024 season, including a dominant victory at Nashville Superspeedway where he led all 150 laps.

“Christian [Eckes] is one of the brightest young stars in our sport,” said team owner, Matt Kaulig. “He has shown over the last two years that he is ready to take the next step and we’re looking forward to seeing him grow into the future of Kaulig Racing.”

“I’m extremely thankful and grateful for Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and everyone involved for the opportunity to be a part of Kaulig Racing,” said Christian Eckes. “What they have been able to do as a company in just a few short years has been incredible. I’m looking forward to adding to that success in 2025 and beyond.”

Partnership details for Eckes and the No. 16 Chevrolet will be announced at a later date.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.