Cole Custer Finishes 2nd to Pace Ford at Darlington (NXS Post Race Quotes)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 | Darlington Raceway
Saturday, August 31, 2024

FORD FINISHING RESULTS (UNOFFICIAL)
2nd – Cole Custer
15th – Noah Gragson
18th – Ryan Sieg
19th – Matt DiBenedetto
22nd – Kyle Sieg
33rd – Chad Finchum
34th – Blaine Perkins
35th – Riley Herbst
38th – Joey Logano

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 2nd)

DESCRIBE THAT OVERTIME RESTART BETWEEN YOU AND CHRISTOPHER BELL: “We were both going for it. We were just trying to carry as much throttle as possible, and Christopher had the momentum there. I need to see a replay of the exit of Turn 2. It just got tight. I don’t know if he came down or if I came up, but that was just hard racing. I am so proud of our team. We were in trouble after qualifying 21st, so for us to get this Haas Automation Ford Mustang in second place and really have a car so good throughout the day means a lot to what this team can do.”

YOU GUYS GOT TOGETHER THERE: “Yeah, it was just really tight racing. It is always fun to race with Christopher. We were both just trying to stay in the throttle off of Turn 2. I couldn’t tell if he came down or I came up a little bit. it was a hard decision to make because he was coming down and I didn’t know if I should lift or stay in it and let him wreck himself. I think if I had stayed in it, I would have wrecked myself. It was a great race by everyone on our team. To come from 21st to second is a huge accomplishment. I can’t thank everyone enough, especially the pit crew. The pit crew did a great job.”

HOW DO YOU CHARACTERIZE YOUR DAY IN TERMS OF HOW YOU WERE ABLE TO COME UP THROUGH THE FIELD AND MAKE A GO OF IT? “It is a testament to what this team is. We really put a good day together. We were really confused and in trouble after qualifying but we looked at all the notes and figured out how to make it better and we did a great job coming back.”

