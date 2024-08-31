Christopher Bell claims Xfinity Series pole at Darlington, joined by teammate Sheldon Creed on front row

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell, competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series races this weekend, won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 race with a 164.865 mph qualifying lap, earning his 13th career pole in the series. Teammate Sheldon Creed will start beside him for an all-JGR front row.

Sam Mayer, AJ Allmendinger, Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Riley Herbst, Parker Retzlaff, and Parker Kligerman will round out the top 10 starting grid for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Joining the list of full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers who are running both races this weekend are Chase Elliott (HMS No. 17), Joey Logano (AM Racing No. 15), Ross Chastain (DGM Racing No, 92) and Noah Gragson (Rette Jones Racing No. 30).

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will air on the USA Network at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.