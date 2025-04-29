Katz Coffee to Sponsor Haley, Spire Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway

Team’s Official Coffee to be Showcased as Primary Partner Aboard No. 7 Chevy

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 29, 2025) – Katz Coffee, Spire Motorsports’ Official Coffee Provider, will serve as the primary sponsor aboard Justin Haley’s No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway.

Founded in Texas and headquartered in Houston, Katz Coffee has been aiming for perfection in every cup since 2003. The company specializes in small-batch, custom roasting with a focus on sourcing the finest coffee beans from farmers around the world. The Lone Star State’s largest specialty coffee roaster has served some of Houston’s highly-acclaimed chefs, restaurant and coffeehouse owners for more than 20 years.

“I’m excited for Katz Coffee to ride along with me at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Haley. “I’ve had a lot of great runs at Texas, so hopefully we can mix it up at the front of the field and compete for the win. Katz does a great job of fueling the men and women at Spire Motorsports with rich, great tasting coffee both at the shop and at the track every weekend. I’m not going out on a limb when I say Spire Motorsports and Katz Coffee have the best coffee game in the sport.”

Haley scored a series/venue best third-place finish in November 2022 and is well accustomed to the “Great American Speedway” across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series. He finished 13th last fall in the Cup Series most recent visit to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The Winamac, Ind., native earned five top-10 finishes across six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and notched a November 2018 win in CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition that propelled him into the series’ Championship 4 race two weeks later at Homestead-Miami Speedway. On top of the win, Haley boasts top-10 results in all five of his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the ultra-fast 1.5-mile Fort Worth tri-oval.

Over the course of his career, the newly minted 26-year-old, who celebrated his birthday Tuesday, has collected four NASCAR Xfinity Series checkered flags and three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins, making him one of just 41 drivers in history to have earned wins across all three of NASCAR’s National Touring Series.

He is a veteran of 154 Cup Series starts where he’s logged one win, five top fives, 17 top 10s and led 103 laps.

“We’re proud to celebrate another big moment in our partnership with Spire Motorsports by sponsoring Justin Haley’s car during his birthday week,” said Katz Coffee Owner Avi Katz. “It’s an exciting milestone for Katz Coffee, and we’re thrilled to fuel the drive for success both on and off the track. Here’s to a weekend powered by Liquid Love and full of momentum, fueled by Katz!”

The Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLI will be televised live on FS1, Sunday, May 4 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 11th of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Katz Coffee …

Katz Coffee has been roasting Liquid Love since 2003, proudly fueling some of the Nation’s most celebrated chefs, coffee shops, and restaurants. As Texas’ largest specialty coffee roaster, we source beans from the finest farms around the globe and roast them fresh daily in small batches to ensure every brew is perfect. Every cup is crafted to deliver bold flavor, a smooth finish, and the energy to power everything from daily routines to a day at the track. Born in the Lone Star State, our reach now stretches from coast to coast, and our coffee is enjoyed in communities from Seattle to Key West. Giving back to our community is as important as what’s in your coffee cup, through long-standing support of the PTSD Foundation of America and other local nonprofits, we’re proud to stand for something bigger. We roast with purpose, serve with passion, and always strive to Grow Together.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on March 21, 2025, when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.