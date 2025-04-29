Niece Motorsports Partners with Three Charitable Organizations Working with Veterans

Team Unveils New Patriotic Logo along with Charitable Efforts

Salisbury, NC (April 29, 2025) – Veteran owned NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) team, Niece Motorsports, has partnered with three charitable organizations to honor members of the United States military.

Owned by United States Marine Corps veteran, Al Niece, the Niece Motorsports organization has always placed those who serve the country at the core of the team’s identity. Niece served in Vietnam with the 3rd Marine Division, Lima Co. 3rd Marine Regiment. During his time in the Marine Corps, Niece earned the rank of Sergeant.

Beginning this weekend and throughout the month of May, the following organizations will be represented by the team:

Foundation for Pops – https://foundationforpops.org/

Foundation for Pops, started by Josh Morris, CEO of DQS Solutions & Staffing, was founded in honor of his grandfather, a Vietnam veteran, and was created in response to the hardships he faced after returning to civilian life.

The nonprofit will serve as Kaden Honeycutt’s primary partner for the Memorial Day weekend event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Foundation for Pops aims to empower veterans and people experiencing homelessness through education, resource development, assistance, and supportive services, helping them achieve economic mobility and secure quality, affordable housing.

Through a five-step process, Revive in Five, the nonprofit provides resources to those in need, including: needs assessment, tailoring an action plan, personal development, job placement, and financial capability & housing.

PGA HOPE – https://www.pgareach.org/pgahope

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

Led by PGA of America Golf Professionals, the program is inclusive of a developmental 6-8 week curriculum. All programs are provided at no cost to all participating Veterans.

Niece Motorsports primary partners, J.F. Electric and Utilitra, are actively involved with PGA HOPE, having made several contributions to the fund.

The Foundation will be represented on Matt Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Wreaths Across America – https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

A national tradition since 1992, Wreaths Across America is an initiative that has touched the lives of many. The nonprofit organization honors and remembers fallen U.S. Military members by placing decorated wreaths on national cemetery gravesites throughout the country.

Al Niece has supported Wreaths Across America for several years now, having donated wreaths at various locations. Last December, Niece Motorsports drivers and employees participated in Wreaths Across America Day at the Historic Salisbury National Cemetery near the team’s headquarters.

Realizing that there were not enough wreaths available to place on every veteran’s headstone, the team made it a mission to raise money for this year’s event. All three entries will have the logo placed on their B-posts throughout the remainder of the season.

As part of the partnership, fans, media members, and industry colleagues are able to donate to the cause on behalf of the team by sponsoring wreaths through a dedicated page on the organization’s website. Fans who sponsor a wreath through the link will receive promo codes to the Niece Motorsports online store.

Throughout the month of May coinciding with the NASCAR Salutes campaign, the team will change its logo to a patriotic version with stars and stripes incorporated into the brand marks.

In the coming weeks, Niece Motorsports plans to unveil special patriotic paint schemes for its entries throughout the month. Stay tuned to the team’s social media channels.

About Foundation for Pops: At Foundation for Pops, our vision is to cultivate a society where the transformative power of education, empowerment, and inclusive support dismantles barriers to economic mobility and stable housing. Guided by our core values of Positive Mindset, Empowerment, Respect, Innovation, and Community Collaboration, we aspire to be a beacon of hope for people experiencing homelessness and veterans, fostering a community where everyone can rebuild their lives with dignity and contribute meaningfully to the world.

About PGA HOPE: PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. For more information, visit PGAREACH.org, follow @PGAHOPE on Instagram, X and find us on Facebook.

About Wreaths Across America: Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 190+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

