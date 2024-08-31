18 standouts competing for world title as “Road to the Championship” playoffs begin in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 31, 2024) – For competitors in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, the world’s biggest drag race has a little extra meaning. It’s also the first event in four-race the “Road to the Championship” playoffs, putting even more on the line for the standout competitors as part of this weekend’s Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals.

The playoffs for the thrilling Pro Mod category couldn’t come on a bigger stage and it’s already been a stellar show through two qualifying rounds at The Big Go. It’s the seventh of 10 races during the 2024 season and this weekend’s event is powered by Shaneda Machine, which is owned by Pro Mod competitor Mason Wright.

Wright is one of 18 drivers in the mix for the championship in Pro Mod and is currently sitting fifth in points. He won his first career race in the category in Epping and is thrilled to showcase his business at the world’s biggest drag race.

“Shaneda Machine is incredibly proud to be a sponsor of the NHRA Pro Mod Race in Indy. This event represents the pinnacle of performance and precision, values that align perfectly with our own. At Shaneda Machine, we’re dedicated to supporting the racing community and showcasing our commitment to quality through our pipeline equipment repair and sales,” said Mason Wright, Owner/Operations Manager.

Through two qualifying rounds at Indy, Justin Bond is leading the field with a run of 5.773-seconds at 247.93 mph. The first round of eliminations is slated for 10:00 a.m. on Sunday. Thorne is the defending winner in Indy.

Heading into the opening race in the “Road to the Championship,” here’s a look at the 18 standouts in the category competing for a title.

Points leader Kris Thorne

Thorne is a former world champ, who just missed out on back-to-back title last year. Thorne is out for redemption in 2024, winning in Bristol and taking runner-up finishes in Gainesville and Richmond.

Jose Gonzalez

Gonzalez is another former world champion, winning in 2021. He’s currently second in points, picking up victories in both Gainesville and Chicago, as Eric Dillard picked up the win at Route 66 Raceway as his replacement driver.

Ken Quartuccio

Quartuccio has become a strong threat in the class, taking a pair of No. 1 qualifiers this year and also advancing to the finals in Phoenix.

Kevin Rivenbark

A veteran in Pro Mod racing, Rivenbark is fourth in point, winning the race in Phoenix, which was the first time the NHRA Pro Mod category raced at the standout facility.

Mason Wright

Wright has enjoyed a strong season in his second year in the category, winning in Epping.

J.R. Gray

In his fourth season in NHRA Pro Mod, Gray has qualified for every race, including a season-best second in Bristol.

Justin Bond

Bond just missed out on a championship a year ago, as Mike Castellana claimed the championship. Bond also qualified No. 1 in Phoenix.

Mike Thielen

Thielen has qualified for every race this year, switching to a nitrous combination with legendary driver Rickie Smith making the tuning calls.

Billy Banaka

In his second season in NHRA Pro Mod, Banaka has had a promising 2024 campaign, qualifying third in Chicago.

Jordan Lazic

Lazic won his debut race in the category in 2023 at St. Louis and is currently 10th in points this season.

Lyle Barnett

Barnett is a fan-favorite, qualifying for every race this season. Barnett is also a former U.S. Nationals winner.

Khalid Al Balooshi

A former world champion, Al Balooshi is currently 12th in points, looking to make a late charge this season.

Dmitry Samorukov

In his second season, the Russia native has qualified for every race this season, picking up a pair of round wins.

Mike Castellana

Castellana is a veteran in the category, claiming the world championship in dramatic fashion a year ago.

Tony Wilson

Wilson is taking part in his debut season in the NHRA Pro Mod category.

Stan Shelton

Shelton is in his second season in the class, qualifying for the first three races of the year.

Mike Stavrinos

Stavrinos is making his debut in the category, qualifying a season-best 11th in Phoenix.

Nick Januik

As the only clutch car in the class, Januik is seeking his first victory of the year.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as a number of different power adders.

To purchase tickets to the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Shaneda Machine

Shaneda (pronounced “Sha-Need-A”) Machine is your premier destination for all things related to industrial machinery and repair! Whether you need top-quality pump repair and sales, expert rotary screw gas compressor repair and sales, reliable mechanical seals, or high-performance gaskets, Shaneda Machine has you covered. Shaneda’s skilled team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and solutions tailored to meet your specific needs. From ensuring your pumps run smoothly to delivering reliable compressor solutions and offering a comprehensive range of gaskets and mechanical seals, Shaneda Machine is committed to keeping your operations running at peak efficiency. Visit them today at ShanedaMachineInc.com and discover why Shaneda Machine is the trusted choice for all your machinery and repair needs. For unmatched expertise and superior products, choose Shaneda Machine!

