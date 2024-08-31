Featured InterviewRace CentralRC XFINITYXFINITY Series

Preview: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington

By Angie Campbell
SEPTEMBER 02: John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #20 Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 02, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will compete at Darlington Raceway on Saturday afternoon in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. There are only four races remaining in the regular season. In 68 previous races at the track “Too Tough to Tame, there have been 36 different race winners and 32 different pole winners.

JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier is the most recent race winner at the 1.366-mile track with his victory in May earlier this season and has already clinched a spot in the 12-driver playoff field, along with Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith and Shane van Gisbergen. That leaves seven spots up for grabs.

Notable Cup Series drivers who will be competing in the Xfinity Series race include Joey Logano in the No. 15 AM Racing Ford, Chase Elliott in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Noah Gragson in the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford.

Clinch Scenarios:
The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by any driver that already has a win:

  • Cole Custer: Would clinch regardless of finish
  • Riley Herbst: Would clinch regardless of finish
  • Jesse Love: Would clinch regardless of finish

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by AJ Allmendinger, Sheldon Creed, Parker Kligerman, Ryan Sieg or Sammy Smith:

  • Cole Custer: Would clinch with 14 points

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Brandon Jones or a driver lower in the standings:

  • Cole Custer: Would clinch regardless of finish

Cole Custer, Riley Herbst and Jesse Love could clinch with a win at Darlington.

The following drivers could clinch with a win:

  • AJ Allmendinger: Could only clinch with help

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will air on the USA Network at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will air on the USA Network at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

