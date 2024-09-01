Daniel Quimby Completes Weekend Sweep Winning Race 3 at CTMP

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (September 1, 2024) – Daniel Quimby completed the weekend sweep in Formula 4 United States Championship presented by Mosport Karting Centre (F4 U.S.) competition at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP), winning all three races of the CTMP SpeedTour weekend. With three additional wins added to his stats, Quimby (No. 24 Cruise America / MIR Raceline / FIJI Airways / GalvanizeIns Ligier JS F422) pulled within five and a half points of the championship lead heading into the season finale at Circuit of The Americas in October.

Notes of Interest:

Daniel Quimby now leads all F4 U.S. drivers with five wins during the 2024 season.

Connor Roberts finished on the podium in all three races at CTMP. Paired with a win during the final race of the weekend at New Jersey Motorsports Park last month, Roberts has four consecutive podiums.

Nicolas Stati continues to hold the points lead going into the season finale after recording nine podiums, including a third-place finish in today’s Race 3.

Canada-based Atlantic Racing Team swept the weekend with their driver Daniel Quimby. The organization is the only Canadian team in F4 U.S., based in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

F4 U.S. has now competed twice at CTMP and both weekends resulted in weekend sweeps. When visiting the circuit in 2017, now-INDYCAR driver Kyle Kirkwood swept the weekend, while Daniel Quimby swept the 2024 events.

Daniel Quimby was awarded the Omologato Perfectly-Timed Move of the Race in recognition of his outstanding performance this weekend. As part of the recognition, he was awarded a bespoke Omologato timepiece.

Leading every lap this weekend, Quimby once again brought the field to the green flag at CTMP on Sunday morning. With a clean jump as the flag waved, Quimby took control of the race before the field reached Turn 1. Alex Crosbie (No. 41 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) lined up second, while Nicolas Stati (No. 15 AGI Sport Ligier JS F422) and Connor Roberts (No. 46 ApexSpeed.com / Entropy Cellars Ligier JS F422) filled the second row. Of the four drivers Roberts was the only one on fresh Hankook slicks, which required a bit of extra patience while they dialed in. Meanwhile, Stati was able to make his way around Crosbie overtaking the second position. A lap later, Roberts found his way around Crosbie, but the three continued to race nose to gearbox while Quimby drove away from the pack.

With Quimby approximately four seconds ahead, the battle for second was down to Stati and Roberts, as the duo pulled away from Crosbie. Just before the race’s halfway point, Roberts was able to complete the pass for second, overtaking Stati around the outside of Turn 8. Then, Crosbie started to apply pressure to Stati in an attempt to overtake third. Stati locked up the brakes while racing through Turn 10 to complete lap 13, which allowed Crosbie to complete the pass and claim the third position. The battle wasn’t over just yet, as the two raced within a few tenths the entire second half of the event. With eight minutes left on the clock, Stati was able to make his way back around Crosbie, setting the two up for a race to the checkered flag.

With Quimby and Roberts playing their own game of cat and mouse out front, Stati and Crosbie engaged in battle. As they crossed the line, Quimby led Roberts by 3.643 seconds, while Stati and Crosbie crossed the line side by side, with Stati edging Crosbie by just 0.158 seconds for the third and final podium position.

“It was an awesome weekend,” said Quimby after exiting the car. “Both Connor [Roberts] and Nicolas [Stati]–everyone was pretty quick this weekend. Atlantic [Racing Team] did a great job; the car’s been awesome. I’d like to thank my sponsors: Motorhome Republic, Fiji Airways, Cruise America, MIR Raceline, Hankook, Ligier and F4 U.S. Championship. Canadian Tire Motorsport Park has been a great track; I hope we get to come back next year. Also, thank you to my mom and dad for all the sacrifices they make for me to come here to race. “

F4 U.S. will wrap up their 2024 season at Circuit of The Americas, October 31-November 3, with the season finale. A live stream of the COTA SpeedTour will be available on YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV with live timing and scoring available on the Race Monitor app. Additional news and updates will be posted on the series’ social channels: Facebook, Instagram, and X.