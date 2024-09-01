Daniel Quimby Sweeps Races 1 and 2 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Daniel Quimby Wins F4 U.S. Race 1 at CTMP

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (August 31, 2024) – Daniel Quimby won the first race of the weekend for Formula 4 United States Championship presented by Mosport Karting Centre (F4 U.S.) at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) on Saturday morning. After rain showers soaked the track early this morning, Quimby (No. 24 Cruise America / MIR Raceline / FIJI Airways / GalvanizeIns Ligier JS F422) overcame challenging track conditions to earn his third win of the 2024 season.

Notes of Interest:

Today’s race marked the first time in seven years that F4 U.S. has raced on Canadian soil. During the last F4 U.S. weekend at CTMP, now-INDYCAR driver Kyle Kirkwood swept all three events.

Daniel Quimby earned his third win and sixth podium of the season with today’s finish at CTMP.

Nicolas Stati’s second-place result marks his eighth podium of the season—he’s finished on the podium in all but one race this season.

After winning the series’ most recent race at New Jersey Motorsports Park, Connor Roberts returned to the podium with a third-place result.

Three teams were represented on this morning’s podium with Nova Scotia-based Atlantic Racing Team claiming the win, Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport finishing second and Team Roberts Racing taking third.

With a drying circuit, drivers and teams were given the choice to select between treaded Hankook wets or racing slicks before heading out on track as the first race group of the day. Three formation laps allowed drivers to observe track conditions before the green flag waved. Quimby got a solid start to pull ahead of second-place qualifier Nicolas Stati (No. 15 AGI Sport Ligier JS F422) before they reached Turn 1. Fourth-place qualifier Alex Crosbie (No. 41 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) suffered a mechanical issue during the formation laps, allowing Barrett Wolfe (No. 13 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) and Lincoln Day (No. 54 MLT Motorsports Ligier JS F422) to both climb in the running order when the green flag waved. However, a spin and continue by Day relegated him in the field, as Wolfe moved into fourth. Minutes later, the safety car was deployed for a full-course caution when Wolfe made light contact with the Turn 10 tire barrier. Unable to restart the race before time ran out, Quimby led the field across the finish line with Stati behind him in second and Connor Roberts (No. 46 ApexSpeed.com / Entropy Cellars Ligier JS F422) in third.

“It was a tricky race this morning,” said Quimby after the race. “Track conditions were tough. It was pretty damp, and it can be hard to pick up where the grip is around the track. It was a quick race, but hopefully we’ll get a good run in this afternoon. I’d like to thank Motorhome Republic, Fiji Airways, Atlantic, MIR, my team—Lucas, Trevor—my dad, and everyone that’s supporting me out here.”

F4 U.S. will be back on track later today when the lights go out for Race 2 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Live timing and scoring for all of this weekend’s sessions will be available on the Race Monitor App, with additional news and updates posted on the series’ social channels: Facebook, Instagram and X.

Daniel Quimby Wins Thrilling Race 2 at CTMP

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (August 31, 2024) – Daniel Quimby took the victory in a thrilling Race 2 for Formula 4 United States Championship presented by Mosport Karting Centre (F4 U.S.) at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) on Saturday afternoon. Overtaking the leader just minutes into the race, Quimby (No. 24 Cruise America / MIR Raceline / FIJI Airways / GalvanizeIns Ligier JS F422) opened over a 13-second lead enroute to the checkered flag in a race that stayed green from flag to flag.

Notes of Interest:

Daniel Quimby earned his fourth win of the year, and second of the weekend, while leading the field to the checkered flag in Race 2 at CTMP.

Connor Roberts continued his streak of three-straight podiums, finishing second in Race 2 at CTMP.

Alex Crosbie started the race in last, but drove through the field to capture his fifth podium of the season with a third-place result.

Atlantic Racing Team claimed their second win of the day; the Halifax, Nova Scotia-based team is the only F4 U.S. team based in Canada.

With three drivers competing in the 2024 F4 U.S. Championship season, Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport has been represented on all 10 podiums this year.

Setting the fast lap in Race 1 this morning, Nicolas Stati (No. 15 AGI Sport Ligier JS F422) led the field down the starting grid with Quimby lined up to the outside. Jumping out front as soon as the green flag waved, Stati took command of the race. However, with Quimby and Connor Roberts (No. 46 ApexSpeed.com / Entropy Cellars Ligier JS F422) tight on his gearbox, the three raced around the circuit with less than three-tenths separating them as they completed the first lap. While they battled up front, Alex Crosbie (No. 41 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) was on the move at the back of the field, moving up to fourth from his sixth-place starting position within the first two laps of the race. As they completed the fourth lap, Stati made a mistake racing through Turn 10, which allowed Quimby to make a move around the outside and overtake the lead. With Quimby crossing the line just 0.295-seconds ahead of Stati, Stati soon had his mirrors full of Roberts’ machine, with Roberts completing the pass for second the very next lap.

Opening up a 2.273-second gap before they made it back to the start/finish line, Quimby never looked back as he ultimately opened more than a 13-second lead. Meanwhile, Roberts started to fall into his rhythm in the runner-up position. Behind him, Crosbie was chasing down Stati with the intention of overtaking third. Completing the pass just after the race’s halfway point, Crosbie turned his focus to Roberts, but was unable to complete the pass before the checkered flag waved.

As they crossed the finish line, Quimby led, with Roberts in second and Crosbie in third.

“It was a tough race,” said Quimby after climbing from the car. “We got to cut a couple more laps than this morning, which was nice. The car was good; obviously, we had new tires that race. I was trying to save my tires at the beginning, so I sat behind him for a little bit. I think I managed my tires a bit better than I think he did. Once I passed him, I was able to control the race from there and got to save a bit of tire for tomorrow.”

F4 U.S. wraps up their weekend in the Great White North with Race 3 at CTMP scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET. Live timing and scoring for all of this weekend’s sessions will be available on the Race Monitor App, with additional news and updates posted on the series’ social channels: Facebook, Instagram and X.