Patrick Woods-Toth Completes Hat Trick, Wins Race 3 at CTMP

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (September 1, 2024) – Patrick Woods-Toth swept the weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP), winning all three Formula Regional Americas Championship presented by Mosport Karting Centre (FR Americas) races this weekend. A native of Saint-Lazare, Quebec, Woods-Toth got his start karting next door at Mosport Karting Centre, and locked in the 2024 FR Americas driver’s championship title while at CTMP this weekend.

Notes of Interest:

Patrick Woods-Toth is the 2024 FR Americas Championship drivers champion, having locked in the title this weekend at CTMP.

Jett Bowling tied his career-best finish with a second-place result. His last runner-up finish came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Round 8.

Hayden Bowlsbey tied his career-best finish with his third-place result in Round 17, marking his third-career podium.

Also tying their career-best finishes were fourth-place finisher Landan Matriano Lim, fifth-place finisher James Lawley and seventh-place finisher Ricco Shlaimoun (No. 25 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3).

With three wins in three races, Patrick Woods-Toth was awarded the Omologato Perfectly-Timed Move of the Race and recognized by the stewards for an outstanding performance this weekend. The award includes a bespoke Omologato timepiece.

Leading every lap this weekend, Patrick Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) once again led the field down the starting grid with Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) to his outside. Behind them, Jett Bowling (No. 02 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) and Hayden Bowlsbey (No. 3 IGY6 Motorsports / Save22 Ligier JS F3) lined up third and fourth, respectively. When the lights went out, Woods-Toth jumped to the point position with Sherlock tight on his gearbox. Behind them, Bowlsbey made his way around Bowling to claim third. The three exited Turn 3 side by side, when Sherlock wiggled causing a chain reaction and melee behind them.

With Sherlock, Nicole Havrda (No. 6 Valley Kitchens Ltd / Colonial Countertops Ltd Ligier JS F3) and Anthony Autiello (No. 07 A Autiello Construction Co. Ligier JS F3) all running into trouble, the safety car was deployed to allow crews to retrieve Autiello’s car from the circuit. As they returned to green, Woods-Toth, Bowlsbey, Bowling, Landan Matriano Lim (No. 73 739Racing Ligier JS F3) and James Lawley (No. 77 Kartbahn Racing Ligier JS F3) all ran nose to tail. Woods-Toth dropped a wheel off the racing surface as they careened toward the restart line, but that didn’t slow his pace, as he once again took control of the race.

With the second half still to be contested, Woods-Toth ran away from the pack, opening up a multi-second lead within just a few laps. Behind him, the race for second was heated, with less than a half-second separating second-place Bowlsbey and third-place Bowling. Bowlsbey repeatedly held off advances from Bowling, but everything changed on the final lap. Bowling drove deep into Turn 3 as Bowlsbey slid through the corner, allowing the two to pull wheel to wheel and race two-wide through Turn 4. Pulling ahead to complete the pass as they exited Turn 5, Bowling hit all his marks to lead Bowlsbey to the checkered flag.

As they crossed the line, Woods-Toth held a 6.162-second advantage over Bowling in second and Bowlsbey in third.

“What an amazing weekend,” said Woods-Toth from atop the podium. “It’s great to be at home with all my friends, family and all the fans here. We can see how full the paddock is this weekend with 20-30,000 spectators—this is awesome. Three wins out of three races, a clean sweep of the weekend, that’s perfect. I have good luck here at CTMP. With karting races, I don’t think I’ve lost a race here in probably three or four years. Thank you to Marvin, my mechanic over here, who took care of me back then, and to Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport, Glen and Steven, who take care of my car now. The 27 is powered by Orlando and Ron Fellows; I can’t thank them enough. Thank you very much.”

FR Americas returns to the track for their 2024 season finale at Circuit of The Americas, October 31-November 3. A live stream of the COTA SpeedTour will be available on YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV with live timing and scoring accessed on the Race Monitor app. Additional news and updates will be posted on the series’ social channels: Facebook, Instagram and X.