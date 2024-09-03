AMS ANNOUNCES QUAKER STATE 400 AVAILABLE AT WALMART DIGNITARIES

HAMPTON, Ga. (Sept. 2, 2024) – As the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin at Atlanta Motor Speedway, several special guests and dignitaries will help kick off the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart (Sunday, Sept. 8) Dignitaries:

Grand Marshal: NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte will be the grand marshal for Sunday’s event. The 6-time Atlanta winner will get things started with the most famous words in motorsports: “Drivers, start your engines!”

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Professional rugby player and Olympian Alex “Spiff” Sedrick, who raced the length of the field in the final moments of the bronze medal match to secure the win for Team USA last month, will lead the field in the Chevrolet Camaro pace car in the opening pace laps before the green flag Sunday.

Honorary Starter: Robert Beasley, digital operations lead for Walmart, will waive the green flag to set the starting field loose for 400 miles of racing.

National Anthem Singer: Singer and actress Bella Yantis will perform the Star-Spangled Banner before NASCAR’s stars climb into the cockpits of their cars for 400 miles of racing.

Flyover: During Sunday’s national anthem, an MH-47 Chinook out of Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga., will fly above Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Pre-race entertainment: The speedway’s frontstretch will be jamming with the sounds of Zach Top’s take on traditional country music as he gets fans revved up for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

These special guests will play a major role in a weekend full of entertainment and thrilling racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Campgrounds will begin opening to fans on Wednesday and fan activities begin Thursday with the Pedal Power Party bike ride around the speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities Laps for Charity. NASCAR competition begins Saturday with Bennett Transportation and Logistics qualifying for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

There’s 650 miles of NASCAR action slated for the weekend with Saturday’s Focused Health 250 and Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend Sept. 6-8 are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart kicks off the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. 16 drivers begin their quest to hoist the Bill France Cup on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is the Focused Health 250 on Saturday, Sept. 7. With just three races remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, the rising stars of NASCAR will have added pressure to secure their place in the postseason with a trip to victory lane.

More information on the Sept. 6-8 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

