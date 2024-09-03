NASCAR PLAYOFFS WILL START WITH A ‘BANG’ IN ATLANTA

HAMPTON, Ga. (Sept. 3, 2024) – For the first time ever, the postseason for NASCAR’s top series will kick off on the high banks of Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart will be filled with figurative fireworks as the stars of NASCAR battle door-to-door for the race win and 16 playoff contenders compete for the championship. Before the green flag flies, however, literal fireworks will signify the start of NASCAR’s postseason in a massive pyrotechnic sequence never before seen at AMS.

“The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend is going to be full of unbelievable moments, and this is one fans definitely don’t want to miss,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Starting the playoffs here in Atlanta is a big deal, so we’re going to get things started with a bang!”

As the field begins the final pace lap before the green flag Sunday, 1,500 pyro devices will light up a one-mile stretch spanning from Turn 1 to Turn 4 of the speedway.

Just moments after the pyrotechnic sequence concludes, the field will take the green flag and start 400 miles of close-quarters racing action. It will be the culmination of a weekend full of NASCAR racing on track and entertainment off the track. On-track NASCAR activity starts Saturday with Bennett Transportation and Logistics qualifying followed by the Focused Health 250. Sunday’s main event, the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, starts the NASCAR Cup Series 10-race playoffs at 3 p.m. ET.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Sept. 6-8 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

More information on the Sept. 6-8 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

